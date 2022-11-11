ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Empire State Weekly: Midterm election impacts state balance of power

By Ryan Peterson, Michael Prentice
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This week on Empire State Weekly, election day came and went for New York’s midterm elections. While several races have yet to be decided, the election’s impact has been felt across the state.

Kathy Hochul made history and became the first woman elected to the Governor’s office. John Conklin with the New York board of elections explained this year’s voter turnout was “squarely in the middle” regarding gubernatorial races. He said unofficial totals are around 44%, slightly slower than the 49% in the 2019 elections.

Also, this week, while on the national level, Republicans did not see the large-scale victory they had expected, in New York, they were able to make several critical flips in the state senate. Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University, explained that while the current super majority that democrats have is in jeopardy, even if they lose it, the impact can be lessened if they “all stay on the same page”.

