Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Related
KWTX
Killeen police investigating aggravated robbery at IHOP
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a local restaurant. Officers responded at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 14 to the IHOP in the 700 block of W Central Texas Expressway. According...
Lakeway Police searching for suspect of stolen car
Lakeway PD tweeted officers were able to confront the suspect in the Rough Hollow area, but he fled the area, damaging two Lakeway Police units with the stolen car.
Austin police arrest man who stabbed sheriff's deputy, shoplifted, has prior criminal history
An Austin, Texas man, Jaime Canales, was charged with attempted capital murder after stabbing a sheriff's office deputy several times on Nov. 12.
KWTX
Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing Bastrop County deputy at southeast Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stabbed a Bastrop County sheriff's deputy at a southeast Austin H-E-B on Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at 2508 E. Riverside Drive. Suspect Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, is accused of stabbing...
KWTX
Killeen Police Department investigating 19th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the murder Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane in in reference to a shooting victim.
Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
fox44news.com
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy reportedly stabbed in the neck at Austin H-E-B
The alleged stabber is being held at the Travis County Jail.
Fatal neighborhood shooting ends in 19th murder case of 2022: Killeen police
A man is dead after a fatal neighborhood shooting this weekend in Killeen, police said.
KXAN
Veteran APD homicide detective retires, known as ‘the godfather’ of his unit
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 30 years with the Austin Police Department, Detective David Fugitt decided to retire. Fugitt began his career with APD in 1994 as a patrol officer in southwest Austin, before being promoted to detective in the missing persons unit in 1999. Four years later in...
Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
fox7austin.com
Teens arrested after allegedly fleeing New Braunfels police in stolen vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."
CBS Austin
Police searching for suspect who shot woman in foot in E Austin
A woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after someone shot her foot in east Austin. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1161 Harvey St. around 11:46 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. ALSO | APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B...
Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway. According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.
CBS Austin
Family of murdered 16-year-old seeking justice
Police are searching for the suspect that shot and killed a 16-year-old Manor student in southeast Austin last month. Alan Guillen passed away on Nov. 4 after spending 10 days in the hospital. His family told CBS Austin that Guillen was out with his friends at lunch when someone started...
KWTX
One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
Austin police respond to stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store
APD said officers responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Austin-Travis County EMS transported a person to Dell Seton with injuries.
3 dead after multivehicle crash on SH 21 near Voss Parkway
Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.
KWTX
Evicted tenant accused of killing landlord at Killeen mosque
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, Nov. 14, returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder in the killing of 69-year-old Muhammad Idrees Kahn at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen. At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, officers were...
Comments / 2