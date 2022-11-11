ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KWTX

Killeen police investigating aggravated robbery at IHOP

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a local restaurant. Officers responded at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 14 to the IHOP in the 700 block of W Central Texas Expressway. According...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police Department investigating 19th murder of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the murder Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane in in reference to a shooting victim.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified

KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teens arrested after allegedly fleeing New Braunfels police in stolen vehicle

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for suspect who shot woman in foot in E Austin

A woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after someone shot her foot in east Austin. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1161 Harvey St. around 11:46 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. ALSO | APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway. According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Family of murdered 16-year-old seeking justice

Police are searching for the suspect that shot and killed a 16-year-old Manor student in southeast Austin last month. Alan Guillen passed away on Nov. 4 after spending 10 days in the hospital. His family told CBS Austin that Guillen was out with his friends at lunch when someone started...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Evicted tenant accused of killing landlord at Killeen mosque

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, Nov. 14, returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder in the killing of 69-year-old Muhammad Idrees Kahn at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen. At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, officers were...
KILLEEN, TX

