3 Reasons to Implement an IDMP Solution Early
The European Union (EU) has announced guidance on the Identification of Medicinal Product (IDMP) — and pharmaceutical companies around the world should take notice. While the EU will be the first to design and implement IDMP, other countries, including the United States, will need to begin following suit. It’s imperative that companies begin evaluating what changes need to be implemented, and the sooner pharmaceutical companies act, the better.
Carta Healthcare Secures $20M for AI-Enabled Clinical Data Solutions
– Carta Healthcare, a pioneer in harnessing the power of clinical data, today announced it closed a $20 million series B round led by South Korean firm Paramark Ventures. Other contributors to the round include Memorial Care Innovation Fund (MCIF) and Frist Cressey Ventures, led by heart surgeon, incoming chair of The Nature Conservancy’s Board of Directors and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.
Drug Price Transparency: Planning for Change
Currently, some 22 states have enacted prescription drug transparency laws that require entities across the drug supply chain to report pricing information to state officials. Designed to shed light on the true cost of drugs and to ensure that consumers and insurers aren’t being gouged, drug pricing transparency laws seek to level the playing field by delivering greater visibility into drug costs. And given the fact that prescription drug prices continue to increase, the topic of drug price management is likely to continue to capture the attention of the media and policymakers at the state level, given the current lack of overriding federal regulation.
Why The Stakes are Higher for Hospitals When It Comes to Data Loss & Inadequate Storage Infrastructure
According to the World Economic Forum, hospitals produce around 50 petabytes of data per year. And with 6,039 hospitals in the US alone, that amounts to a sizeable amount of data requiring secure storage. Data consists not only of confidential patient medical records but also of operational data retained by US hospitals such as personal and financial information.
Transcarent Selects Prescryptive Health to Power Integrated Pharmacy Experience
– Transcarent and Prescryptive Health announced today a partnership to provide the industry’s most immersive, intelligent, and individualized pharmacy care experience. – Transcarent Pharmacy Care empowers Transcarent Members and their families with an entirely different consumer-directed experience that truly transforms their health and care journey and provides, for the first time, employers and health systems with maximum control over their formulary, benefit designs, and data.
SEMCAP Launches Investment Strategy to Address Healthcare Market Opportunity
– Growth equity investor SEMCAP is launching SEMCAP Health, its healthcare investment strategy to address the significant opportunities at this unprecedented time in the healthcare industry. – SEMCAP Health takes influential minority or majority positions in high-growth healthcare tech and tech-enabled services business. The most recent example is SEMCAP Health’s...
How to Prevent a Healthcare Staffing Crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic scrambled the business models and labor-market dynamics for many industries, but probably none as dramatically and directly as healthcare. Incredible, sustained demand coupled with regional disparities, political complications, and cultural challenges have left the healthcare industry on life support, especially regarding staffing. Healthcare workers are burned out...
Ascensia Launches Diabetes Management and Analytics Platform in the U.S
– Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has launched its online diabetes management and analytics platform GlucoContro.online in the United States. – Now available in more...
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
Research: Proscia AI Predicts Diagnostic Agreement for Melanoma
– Proscia® a provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has released study results on new artificial intelligence (AI) that predicts diagnostic agreement for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. – The findings, which were presented at the European Conference on Computer Vision (ECCV) 2022, highlight the potential...
Sprinter Health Partners with Firefly Health to Close Care Gap
– Sprinter Health, an on-demand mobile health and diagnostics company bringing personalized and affordable healthcare services to the home, today announced a partnership with Firefly Health, a health plan and virtual-first care innovator with a mission of delivering half-priced health care that’s twice as good, clinically and emotionally. –...
Cedar Launches Payer Intelligence Layer to Integrate Payer-Provider Data
– To address the systemic challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, has developed the Payer Intelligence Layer. – With the Payer Intelligence Layer, Cedar can now integrate data from health insurers and healthcare providers to help...
Overcoming the Healthcare Staffing Shortage Through Back-Office Automation
Today’s healthcare staffing shortage, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic but years in the making, has left many hospitals and health systems scrambling. To date, the shortage of front-line healthcare workers has received most of the attention, and for good reason: By 2025, the U.S. is likely to face a shortage of 446,300 home health aides; 95,000 nursing assistants; and 29,400 nurse practitioners, according to a report from consulting firm Mercer.
ChristianaCare Partners with Hims & Hers to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in 4 States
Health system ChristianaCare is partnering with Hims & Hers Health, a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers to expand access to healthcare services. – The partnership will help ChristianaCare create a more seamless patient journey for patients in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and...
a16z Bio+ Health Partners with Bassett Health to Bring Digital Health Solutions to Rural New York
– Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health fund today announced a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network, an integrated healthcare system in central New York state. – The strategic partnership aims to leverage digital healthcare technologies from a16z’s portfolio companies to address the inequities and systemic challenges of delivering high-quality...
Mount Sinai Develops Employee Health Contact Tracing Database to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread
– Mount Sinai researchers have developed an Employee Health COVID-19 REDCap Registry to address the need for contact tracing and agile exposure investigations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among hospital staff. – Employee Health COVID-19 REDCap Registry is a cloud-based digital framework using the Research Electronic Data Capture web...
HLTH22: General Catalyst Adds 10 New Health System Partners
– Healthcare venture capital firm General Catalyst adds 10 new health system partners, bringing the number to 15 total. – This first-of-its-kind strategic ecosystem will encapsulate 10% of the US population across 43 states (as well as the largest academic health system in the UK), with a goal to promote health assurance and deliver accessible, affordable and effective care.
Why Data Transparency Is the Most Important Metric for Healthcare Providers Right Now
Healthcare providers all over the world are battling with how to take patient information and patient care digital. How can we use the tools and technology at our fingertips to make treating patients easier and more effective, rather than more complicated? Converting data into useful information will be the key to making this transition successful.
HLTH22: Turquoise Health Launches Price Transparency Data Solution
– Turquoise Health, an end-to-end healthcare pricing platform, today announced Simple Extracts, its first price transparency data product for specialty healthcare businesses. Simple Extracts allows anyone to request and receive precise searches from both the hospital and payer rates data warehouses. – This new product eliminates the cost and technical...
Lumeris Launches Value-Based Care Accelerator for Practices
– Lumeris is launching Tribus, a value-based care accelerator for practices to convert from fee-for-service to value-based care using a community based-model. – Under the direction of Dr. Chuck Willey, CEO of Tribus, who is a practicing internal medical physician in St. Louis, doctors will participate in physician-to-physician training and mentorship for anyone looking for a better way to deliver at-risk care for senior populations.
