BALTIMORE (AP)Matt Allocco had 18 points in Princeton’s 94-64 victory against UMBC on Monday night. Allocco had seven rebounds for the Tigers (1-2). Tosan Evbuomwan added 17 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

CATONSVILLE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO