ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Wisconsin faces Green Bay with focus on offense

Wisconsin will look for offensive consistency when the Badgers host in-state rival Green Bay in a nonconference game on Tuesday night in Madison. Wisconsin (2-0) is coming off a 60-50 victory over Stanford on Friday in a game played at American Family Field in Milwaukee, the baseball home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Green Bay (0-2) has lost two road games by an average of 30.5 points.
MADISON, WI
mypanhandle.com

Princeton knocks off UMBC 94-64

BALTIMORE (AP)Matt Allocco had 18 points in Princeton’s 94-64 victory against UMBC on Monday night. Allocco had seven rebounds for the Tigers (1-2). Tosan Evbuomwan added 17 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
CATONSVILLE, MD
mypanhandle.com

Maryland could get first real test as Binghamton visits

After two decisive wins against overmatched opponents, Maryland could get more of a test Tuesday night when it hosts Binghamton in College Park, Md. Under first-year coach Kevin Willard, Maryland (2-0) owns wins over Niagara and Western Carolina, each by at least 20 points. Meanwhile, Binghamton is 2-0 for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy