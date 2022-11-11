VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Winter has arrived with a pretty white snow here and though it is easy to complain, winter brings a beauty of its own. It also makes for some sore muscles from clean-up, but when finished, generally our homes are still standing. That said, think of the people in Florida and other places where homes have been swept away by tornadoes and hurricanes. So let’s count our Blessings and embrace our winter.

