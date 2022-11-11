Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Valley City Transfer Station Open Saturday, Nov. 19th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City will open their landfill/transfer station this Saturday, November 19th from 8am to noon. City Commissioner Jeff Erickson said it’s a test run to see how many people use the landfill on a Saturday. The city is also reminding...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Good Life Campaign Roll Out Nov. 17th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation is rolling out its Valley City Good Life Campaign, that will be featured at its Annual Meeting and Banquet this week. Director of Development Jennifer Feist said, “The Valley City Good Life Campaign is in response to the...
newsdakota.com
Anita K. Vinje
Anita K. Vinje, 83, Valley City, ND passed away at SMP Health St. Raphael in Valley City on November 14, 2022. Following Anita’s wishes, a private service will be held. The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.leurdmathias.com.
newsdakota.com
State Congress & National Qualifiers Results
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Valley City High School and State Congress and National Qualifiers results during the state competition at the capitol in Bismarck November 3rd – November 4th. Abby Ingstad said as a team we took 4th with under 5 points separating 2nd from 4th. The results are listed...
newsdakota.com
Operation End Hunger Food Drive Underway
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Operation; End Hunger will be held Friday, November 18th from 9 am to 4 pm in the Hi Liner Activity Center Lobby. The community can help by bring the following items like; Boxed foods, Cereal, Canned goods, Paper Towels, Toiletries, Kleenex, Peanut Butter’, Dry Pasta and any non-perishable food items.
KFYR-TV
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Winter has arrived with a pretty white snow here and though it is easy to complain, winter brings a beauty of its own. It also makes for some sore muscles from clean-up, but when finished, generally our homes are still standing. That said, think of the people in Florida and other places where homes have been swept away by tornadoes and hurricanes. So let’s count our Blessings and embrace our winter.
newsdakota.com
Wilfred Law
Wilfred Law, age 99, of Finley, ND, died Friday, November 11th at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 17th at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on hour before the service at the church on Thursday morning. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Edgeley agriculture elevators destroyed following fire
(Egeley, ND) -- No injuries are reported after a raging fire broke out last night south of Jamestown. Local authorities say crews were called to the scene in Edgeley shortly after 6:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find that the blaze likely spread to two wooden elevators after starting in the office portion of the CHS facility. One elevator contained grain, the other was filled with salt and feed.
newsdakota.com
Anna Haga
Anna Jane (Dahl) Haga, Valley City, North Dakota passed away on November 10, 2022 at the age of 84. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 17 at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Memory Gardens, Valley City in the spring.
KFYR-TV
Interstate 94 opens from Dickinson to Bismarck and some portions farther east
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says I-94 reopened just before 9:00 a.m. from Dickinson to Bismarck and westbound lanes Bismarck to Jamestown. Eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown remain closed Friday morning because of stranded vehicles blocking the way. Transportation officials have also opened Highway...
The snow has stopped — now comes digging out
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least. By noon Friday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey […]
newsdakota.com
Valley City Snow Removal Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City is reminding the public that vehicles parked on emergency snow routes will be towed if they are not removed while city crews are trying to remove snow along emergency routes. Public Works Director Clint Klemisch said crews are plowing...
newsdakota.com
VCHS Theater Presents “The Great Gatsby”
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The drama production of “The Great Gatsby” will be held in the Valley City High School Theater November 15th, 17th, 18th & 19th at 7:30pm. The final performance will be held Sunday, November 20th at 2:30pm. Cast members Tucker Johnson and Amelia...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Open GPAC Schedule with Win at CSM
OMAHA, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team opened the GPAC portion of its schedule with a 67-46 win over College of Saint Mary Saturday afternoon. Hannah DeMars (SR/Grand Rapids, MN) had 19 points and eight rebounds while Kia Tower (SR/Bigfork, MN) added 16 points and...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies End Season with Comeback Win at Mount Marty
YANKTON, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– Chris Sayler (JR/Jamestown, N.D.)’s 38-yard touchdown run brought the University of Jamestown football team back from a 20-16 deficit, and the Jimmies closed out the season with a 23-20 win over Mount Marty University. The Jimmies led 16-7 at halftime but two third-quarter touchdowns put...
newsdakota.com
Dyer Named Defender of the Year; 8 Jimmies Named All-Conference
Led by Haley Dyer (SR/Honolulu, Hawaii)’s Defender of the Year award, eight University of Jamestown women’s soccer players were recognized by the GPAC as the all-conference teams were announced Monday. Nick Becker was also voted as GPAC Coach of the Year. Dyer has appeared in all 21 of...
newsdakota.com
Myles, Vandal Lead Jimmie All-Conference Selections
Six players from the University of Jamestown football team were named to the GPAC’s all-conference teams as the conference office announced its postseason honors Tuesday. Izaak Myles (SR/Apple Valley, Calif.) (punter) and Paul Vandal (JR/Jamestown, N.D.) (defensive lineman) were named to the first team. Myles led the NAIA this season in average yards per punt (43.9) and punts inside the 20-yard line (25). His 43.9 yard average is a new single-season UJ record, and his 40.1 yards per punt career average is also a UJ record.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Tennis Holds Awards Banquet
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner tennis team has held it’s awards banquet and announced it’s season-ending awards. Senior Kai Kringlie was selected the teams most valuable player. Sophomore Miles Taylor was named most improved. Seniors Casey Kruger and Alex Rogelstad received Hi-Liner Pillars Awards, while Kruger added a Mr. Clutch award, and Rogelstad added a Team First award.
newsdakota.com
Ten Blue Jays Tabbed All-WDA in 11A Football
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Ten members of the 11A state champion Blue Jay football team have been recognized as All-WDA for the 2022 season. Eight Jamestown players earned All-WDA while two Blue Jays were named honorable mention for their performances on the field. Aden Braun, Ethan Gall, Preston Gall, Payton Hochhalter, Tyson Jorissen, Colton Mewes, Bo Nelson, and Jackson Walters earned All-WDA in 11A while Jack Van Berkom and Nate Walz were honorable mentions for the Blue Jays.
Comments / 0