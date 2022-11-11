Navy vet says military offers community, world of opportunities

Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
National World War I Museum and Memorial holds Veterans Day ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Army veteran George Norton spent 22 years serving the United States, moving across the globe multiple times. The child of a military family, Norton grew up the son of an Army officer and the grandson and nephew of other members of the military. “For me,...
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890
Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
Raymore-Peculiar student injured by school bus
A Raymore-Peculiar student is being treated at a Kansas City-are hospital after a school bus hit her feet Tuesday morning.
fox4kc.com
Overland Park shoppers pay it forward to Northland shop owner
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two best friends from Overland Park travel to the Northland every week to shop at The Resale Shop. The Resale Shop is run by the all-volunteer, non-profit, Assistance League of Kansas City. “They have great stuff, good prices and they’re so enthusiastic,” Carol VanZandt said....
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposed
Liquid Carbonic Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Ams0122, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic building of Liquid Carbonic Company in Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1913 which means the building is 109 years old. This company manufactured soda fountains. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936
Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
kcur.org
Missouri forced Kansas City to increase KCPD spending. Locals say it’s time to end state control
In last Tuesday's midterm elections, Missouri voters passed a statewide ballot measure that will require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding to the Kansas City Police Department. But voters in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County overwhelmingly rejected the amendment by 61%. That local repudiation of Amendment 4...
Safety concerns lead Hogan Prep to temporarily close doors
Hogan Preparatory Academy is on the brink of closure after the Missouri Charter School Commission sent a letter of concern to the school.
Kansas City mayor gets trapped in City Hall elevator, talks maintenance issues
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was stuck in a City Hall elevator Monday. Now he's using the experience to talk about its deferred maintenance.
KCTV 5
‘It made me sick’: Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community. Two months ago, Daniel Kelley was on the plane that crashed on Saturday. He is working on getting his pilot’s license. “It’s kind...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched
Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic home
The Pink House, Kansas City, Missouri.Redfin website. Known as The Pink House in Kansas City, Missouri, this was the home of a notable architect, Mary Rockwell Hook. She also designed and lived in this house which was built in 1922.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
kttn.com
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
Mayor touts new terminal after Tracy Wolfson orders delivery to airport
After the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars on Sunday, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson was forced to order delivery due to the lack of food options.
inkansascity.com
Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving
Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood
The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
