Related
The Independent

Callum Robinson spares Republic of Ireland blushes in narrow win over Malta

Callum Robinson scored his first international goal in a year as Republic of Ireland ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta.Robinson’s 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.That the opportunity was gifted to the frontman by an error rather than creative brilliance – even if his finish was adept – was perhaps fitting as Kenny’s men for the...
BBC

UK Championship final: Ding Junhui leads 6-2 against Mark Allen

China's Ding Junhui remains on course to win the UK Championship for a fourth time as he took a commanding 6-2 lead against Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in the first session of the final. Ding made successive century breaks of 126 and 135 in frames four and five to take...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit

Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook star in glitzy opening ceremony

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Camels, fireworks and Morgan Freeman. The 2022 World Cup kicked...
BBC

Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'

Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...

