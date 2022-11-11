Callum Robinson scored his first international goal in a year as Republic of Ireland ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta.Robinson’s 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.That the opportunity was gifted to the frontman by an error rather than creative brilliance – even if his finish was adept – was perhaps fitting as Kenny’s men for the...

23 MINUTES AGO