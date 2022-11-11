Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Seahawks' DK Metcalf hit with penalty for apparently pointing at official vs Bucs
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for showing up an official in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Texans QB Davis Mills vs. Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'Ready for Challenge'
Despite both playing in the PAC 12 in college, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills never faced New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was the No. 5 overall pick in April after three seasons with the Oregon Ducks. During his time with the Stanford Cardinal, Mills never took...
Rams injury report: Greg Gaines and Alaric Jackson doubtful vs. Cardinals
Injuries are a major point of concern for both the Rams and Cardinals this week. In addition to both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray being questionable to play on Sunday, each team has its share of other injury worries. For the Rams, two key starters – Greg Gaines and Alaric...
Yardbarker
49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: "Don't run it"
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
Tyler Lockett 'Soft'? Seattle Seahawks WR Fires Back at Fans and Critics
Is Tyler Lockett "putting Seahawks fans on blast'' or simply offering an important perspective?
Bears Vs. Lions: Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr., N'Keal Harry Inactive
Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Lions game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without two more starters when they take on the Lions on Sunday. Right guard Teven Jenkins will miss the game with a hip injury and Al-Quadin Muhammad will sit with a knee injury.
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers' defense steps up in win vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — After a rough start on both sides of the ball, the 49ers got rolling in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers completed the sweep of their three games against teams stationed in Southern California with a 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.
Packers.com
Packers defeat Cowboys, 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY – The Packers ruined former coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field with a two-touchdown fourth-quarter comeback that led to an overtime victory, 31-28. Kicker Mason Crosby's 28-yard field goal ended it with 3:06 left in OT and ended the Packers' five-game losing streak. Green Bay is now 4-6 on the season, Dallas is 6-3. Green Bay got three TD receptions from rookie WR Christian Watson, the last two in the fourth quarter, with one of them on fourth-and-7 to cut the Cowboys' lead to seven points.
Bears' Teven Jenkins (hip) inactive; Velus Jones Jr., N'Keal Harry are healthy scratches
Bears guard Teven Jenkins (hip) and defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive against the Lions on Sunday, while wide receivers N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are healthy scratches.
NBC Sports
Five 49ers to watch as Deebo rejoins potent offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together. Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
Seahawks fall to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Germany
MUNICH — The Seattle Seahawks lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in the NFL’s first-ever game played in Germany. The Seahawks were looking to continue their winning ways against Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers. Even with the Bucs’ struggles and coming off a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll and the Hawks had a tough test...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sanborn, former Wisconsin LB, making most of NFL start with 2nd sack of day for Chicago
Jack Sanborn is not supposed to be here. He’s not the most athletic player in the world, nor is he the biggest. That’s what NFL GMs said when they passed on him this past NFL Draft. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin has found a spot on the...
Comments / 0