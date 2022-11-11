ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: "Don't run it"

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers' defense steps up in win vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — After a rough start on both sides of the ball, the 49ers got rolling in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers completed the sweep of their three games against teams stationed in Southern California with a 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.
Packers.com

Packers defeat Cowboys, 31-28 in OT

GREEN BAY – The Packers ruined former coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field with a two-touchdown fourth-quarter comeback that led to an overtime victory, 31-28. Kicker Mason Crosby's 28-yard field goal ended it with 3:06 left in OT and ended the Packers' five-game losing streak. Green Bay is now 4-6 on the season, Dallas is 6-3. Green Bay got three TD receptions from rookie WR Christian Watson, the last two in the fourth quarter, with one of them on fourth-and-7 to cut the Cowboys' lead to seven points.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Five 49ers to watch as Deebo rejoins potent offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together. Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks fall to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Germany

MUNICH — The Seattle Seahawks lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in the NFL’s first-ever game played in Germany. The Seahawks were looking to continue their winning ways against Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers. Even with the Bucs’ struggles and coming off a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll and the Hawks had a tough test...

