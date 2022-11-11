Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next month, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.

The annual weekend returns from Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-4. The streetwalk will include the annual tree lighting ceremony, as well as visits from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. 2019 American Idol’s Madison Vandenburg is set to appear as the event’s musical headliner. Vandenburg, who placed third in American Idol, is also originally from Latham.

Downtown Broadway is set to be closed for the kickoff event. The full Victorian Streetwalk Weekend schedule includes:

6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Santa Claus invited children to drop off notes and Christmas lists at Santa’s Cottage, which will be set up in front of Putnam Market.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.