Iowa and Seton Hall will get their first true tests of the season Wednesday night when they face off as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games in Newark, N.J. A classic strength-against-strength should be on tap. Fran McCaffery’s Iowa teams are known for their scoring, while first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway wants defense to be his team’s identity.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO