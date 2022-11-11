ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, Seton Hall face first true tests

Iowa and Seton Hall will get their first true tests of the season Wednesday night when they face off as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games in Newark, N.J. A classic strength-against-strength should be on tap. Fran McCaffery’s Iowa teams are known for their scoring, while first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway wants defense to be his team’s identity.
LIU takes down Mount Saint Vincent 111-50

Quion Burns scored 20 points as LIU beat Mount Saint Vincent 111-50 on Monday night. Burns added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Sharks (1-1). Marko Maletic was 7 of 15 shooting (6 for 12 from distance) to add 20 points. Jake Cook shot 6 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.
Against CCSU, St. John’s looks for growth

St. John’s has won its first two games of the season but those wins still showed coach Mike Anderson and his players there are some areas to improve on. The Red Storm hope to put together a complete showing Tuesday night when they host Central Connecticut State in Queens, N.Y.
Hot-shooting Xavier looks to stay unbeaten, welcomes Fairfield

The Xavier Musketeers look for their third straight win while the visiting Fairfield Stags look for their first win in three tries when the teams meet Tuesday night in Cincinnati. Zach Freemantle and Jack Nunge combined for 33 points on 13-for-19 shooting on Friday night, leading the host Musketeers to...
Wagner secures 82-52 win against Neumann

NEW YORK (AP)Javier Esquerra Trelles had 20 points in Wagner’s 82-52 win over Neumann on Monday night. Esquerra Trelles added five rebounds for the Seahawks (2-1). Julian Brown was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 10 from distance) to add 14 points. Delonnie Hunt recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.
