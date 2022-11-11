Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin will warm you right up with these roast beef green chili sliders
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you need an entrée or an appetizer, these roast beef green chili sliders are the perfect thing for family dinners or potluck parties. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes makes it easy to whip this dish up in less than 30 minutes. Ingredients:. 1...
KOLO TV Reno
Taste “The Menu” at Sierra Arts Foundation’s November Sip and Screen event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Menu is on the menu at this month’s Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen event on Nov. 18. The movie debuts in theaters this weekend. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the movie is about a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 familes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. “We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Joanne Royer shares advice for making the most of your time this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We never seem to have enough time, but during the holidays it often seems like we have even less. Family obligations, office parties, Friendsgiving, kids’ Christmas recitals and holiday parades pull us in a million different directions. So how do prioritize what really matters to us and say no to the rest?
KOLO TV Reno
Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When children are removed from their homes, they often lack basic essentials. The Reno Rodeo Foundation responded to this need with the first ever Denim Drive 17 years ago. From Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 31, toys, clothes, shoes and hygiene products can be donated at over 100 drop-off locations. All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county.
KOLO TV Reno
Noble Pie Parlor gets ready to bring back its famous holiday-inspired calzones
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season for holiday calzones! “Renoites” go crazy for Noble Pie Parlor’s Thanksgiving and Christmas themed pizza pockets. And owner, Ryan Goldhammer, stopped by Morning Break to give us a peek at how it’s done. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 10 through the...
Nevada Appeal
Candy Cane Express, Train of Lights return to the Comstock
The Virginia Truckee Railroad Holiday steam trains depart from the original 1870 depot in Virginia City. The Candy Cane Express will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Nov. 25 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. The 45-minute journey includes a trip to Santa’s workshop,...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
KOLO TV Reno
Mount Rose Academy honored with the Purple Star Award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Head downstairs at the Mount Rose Academy, there are military displays on the walls that can’t be missed. There are the flags of the 6 branches of the military. Then this wall display of men and women who have or who are currently serving in the military.
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Christmas Wonderland: Baby, it’s Cold Outside!
RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 25. This notable family-friendly holiday spectacular will be complete with stunning glitzy costumes, festive thematic decor, new numbers and choreography along with performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole!
WATCH: Bear Raids Cafe for Cookies in South Lake Tahoe
A bear was captured on camera making a quick stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe, according to KCRA. The animal stopped at the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m., breaking in to feast on the treats inside. The huge beast climbed...
KOLO TV Reno
“Bowl for the Gold” and support the Special Olympic athletes in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to the Grand Sierra Resort Bowling Alley for the 2022 Bowl for the Gold event. Brianne McGowan-Durfee, Northern Nevada development director for Special Olympics Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to share how this annual event supports local athletes. The event is Thursday,...
2news.com
Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend
Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
KOLO TV Reno
Vitalant experiencing severe platelet shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Not often talked about but crucial, platelets are tiny cells in our blood that form clots and stop bleeding. For millions of people, these cells are essential to fighting chronic diseases and traumatic injuries. “A blood component that’s used in surgeries and 25% of all the...
Sierra Sun
Cold temps, snow possible this week; Officials eye atmospheric river for Thanksgiving
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The cold temperatures well below seasonal averages will continue this week at Lake Tahoe with some snow and gusty winds possible, but precipitation may hold off until Thanksgiving week where officials are eyeing an approaching weak-to-moderate atmospheric river. The National Weather Service advises travelers to be...
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD gets $3.7 grant for Native American students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District received a grant for $3.7 million for Native American students to help them prepare for college and their careers. The funding will go towards providing mentoring, programs, and college tours for Native American students in grades 6 through 12. The funding will be spread out over five years.
