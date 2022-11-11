Read full article on original website
Tactics Ogre: Reborn manages to be both timeless and dated
There’s no doubting the historical importance of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. It’s a keystone game — perhaps the keystone game — in a particular and demanding genre, the tactical role-playing game. It’s also the cornerstone of a remarkable, yet sadly not fully realized, career: that of its writer-director, Yasumi Matsuno, who went on to make cult classics Final Fantasy Tactics and Vagrant Story before flaming out midway through the tortured development of Final Fantasy 12, a personal and professional setback he seems never to have fully recovered from.
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Porygon be Shiny?
For Nov. 15, 2022, Porygon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Porygon can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Porygon was actually a Community Day Pokémon and that’s where the shiny form made its debut. It does need an Upgrade to evolve into Porygon2 and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve into Porygon-Z.
The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade arrives for free in December
The long-promised next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is really a current-gen update now, will land on Dec. 14, developer CD Projekt Red announced Monday. The free update was originally planned for 2021, but saw delays and a change of developer from Saber Interactive, which made the Nintendo Switch version of the game, to an in-house CD Projekt team. The update will add ray tracing and other advanced graphical features in a new native version of The Witcher 3 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Windows PC players will also get a patch offering similar graphical improvements.
Fortnite’s new update proves that the rats actually do run this city
Fortnite’s latest 22.40 update hits Tuesday, as part of the ongoing Season 4 event called Paradise. And it looks like developers will be releasing skins and cosmetic items themed around the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also, very importantly, rats. Fortnite news Twitter account Hypex shared an image showing...
Nier’s next big crossover is coming to Rainbow Six Siege
The wild world of the Nier series is crossing over with Ubisoft’s venerable tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege soon, according to a new video released Tuesday that shows Rainbow Six operator Maverick all dressed up like the protagonist of Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Naturally, the talking, flying book known as Grimoire Weiss is here too.
Splatoon players finally settle Pokémon’s best starter type
Splatoon 3’s Splatfest results helped settle one of the biggest questions in Nintendo history this weekend. Which starter Pokémon type is the best?. There are three possible answers to the question: fire, water, and grass. The Splatfest allowed players to pick a side by choosing a team and competing on that type’s behalf. While the popularity contest between the three types has been raging as long as Pokémon itself, we finally know once and for all which is best, because Team Water won the competition in an absolute landslide.
This Fallout 76 fan trailer captures the best parts of the game
Fallout 76 has fostered a vibrant community since its launch in 2018. While the game had a notoriously rough launch, the environments of Appalachia have been a strength since the start. Later updates like the Wastelanders expansion added life to West Virginia, and there have always been a stalwart group of fans who have loved the experience, troubles and all. A fan made, live-action trailer by director Brian Curtis and the team from Infectious Designer is an incredible tribute to the best parts of Bethesda’s online game. (This fan made concept trailer is unrelated to Amazon’s TV adaptation of the Fallout franchise.)
Game Pass’ November lineup gets strong on PC with Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars
Microsoft’s Game Pass lineup for November gets much stronger on Tuesday with the release of two new games: Pentiment, the stylish new role-playing murder mystery game from Obsidian Entertainment, and Somerville, a sort of spiritual successor to dark platforming-puzzle games like Inside and Limbo. Both of those new games are available on cloud, Windows PC, and Xbox platforms through Game Pass now.
MultiVersus season 2 brings big head mode and Marvin the Martian
MultiVersus’ second season adds “Big Head Mode” to the Silly Queue, which the Super Smash Bros.-like fighter introduced just two weeks ago. It opens the way, appropriately enough, for Looney Tunes’ bug-eyed extraterrestrial — Marvin the Martian — to join the roster of playable fighters in the near future. Warner Bros. Games and Player First announced the addition on Tuesday.
How to increase your Marvel Snap collection level
Like a certain citizen of Knowhere, Marvel Snap is all about collecting. Success in the digital card game, out now for mobile and PC, is contingent on gaining understanding of in-game currencies and mechanics, including your collection level. This guide tells you everything you need to know about collection levels, including what they are, how to increase them, how to upgrade your existing cards, and how to unlock new ones.
How to find God of War Ragnarök’s Muspelheim seeds
In God of War Ragnarök, hell is frozen over. Maybe you expected something a bit more traditional: a steaming hot morass, soaked in lava and packed with throngs of monsters who want nothing more than to wear your skin as a jacket. That place exists in Ragnarök. You just have to head to Muspelheim, the land of the fire giants.
When does Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 go live?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the sequel to Activision’s shooter battle royale mega hit, arrives Wednesday. Like the original Warzone, it will be a free-to-play, stand-alone game — you don’t need Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (or any other Call of Duty game) to download and play Warzone 2.0.
Marvel’s Avengers adding The Winter Soldier to its lineup
Marvel’s Avengers, which launched more than two years ago, is still chugging along with post-launch content. The game’s latest update, coming Nov. 29, will add Bucky Barnes — The Winter Soldier — to a playable roster of more than 10. Voicing Captain America’s erstwhile sidekick-turned-brainwashed-assassin is...
League of Legends champions hit the red carpet in the second Rift Gala
It’s the end of the year for League of Legends, and a few exciting events just wrapped up. There was a nail-biting finale at this year’s Worlds tournament, the new champion K’Sante joined the roster, and the game’s premier fan art fashion event went off without a hitch. The Rift Gala is the League fan community’s version of the Met Gala, where fan artists imagine their favorite champions in gala attire, and this year’s was even bigger than the last.
The Boys, Walking Dead exec opens game studio to create ‘living worlds’
Sharon Tal Yguado is known for her work on fantastical, living worlds designed for marquee TV shows. Yguado built up projects at Amazon Studios, Fox, and others, developing shows like The Walking Dead, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and The Wheel of Time. Now, she’s bringing that experience to video games.
Atreus is God of War Ragnarök’s ultimate teenage dirtbag, baby
[Ed note: This story contains spoilers for the first half of God of War Ragnarök.]. After rescuing the giant Týr, God of War Ragnarök unleashes my favorite plot twist: getting to play the next section of the game as Atreus, my new favorite angsty teen. The tired...
Jinx from Arcane now has her own Nerf gun
If you’re a fan of League of Legends or the surprisingly good animated Netflix series in the same universe, Arcane, then you know Jinx and her rocket launcher. Fishbones is a massive rocket launcher with a shark head, and now you can get your very own Fishbones, albeit one that fires Nerf darts and not Super Mega Death Rockets, for $169.99.
Polygon’s 2022 metaverse gift guide
The “metaverse” has undoubtedly been 2022’s buzzword of choice, as tech corporations have talked it up as the future not just of entertainment but society as a whole. But it’s not just a vision some undetermined years away; there are versions of the metaverse happening right now, and you can immerse yourself in them whenever you want. For those looking to get primed for the metaverse, this is the guide for you.
God of War Ragnarök won’t let Kratos forget his fighting game past
Santa Monica Studio’s soft reboot of God of War and its new sequel, God of War Ragnarök, focus on the god-slaying hero reckoning with — and at times, trying to hide from — his violent past. And while much of that contemplation and consternation touches on Kratos’ actions in the first three mainline God of War games, the ol’ Ghost of Sparta appears to have regrets beyond his Greek god body count.
Netflix is leaning hard into video game adaptations
HBO Max might be bringing The Last of Us to streamers in January 2023, and Fallout seems like it’s not too far behind on Amazon. But as a trailer this week for the animated series Dragon Age: Absolution quickly reminds us, Netflix is the undisputed home of video game adaptations. It has a whopping 15 projects in the works to go with the big names it has already delivered, like League of Legends spinoff Arcane, The Cuphead Show, and the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, whose first season premiered in September.
