Splatoon 3’s Splatfest results helped settle one of the biggest questions in Nintendo history this weekend. Which starter Pokémon type is the best?. There are three possible answers to the question: fire, water, and grass. The Splatfest allowed players to pick a side by choosing a team and competing on that type’s behalf. While the popularity contest between the three types has been raging as long as Pokémon itself, we finally know once and for all which is best, because Team Water won the competition in an absolute landslide.

1 DAY AGO