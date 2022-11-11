ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Popular Tampa convenience store Duckweed is coming to Davis Islands

By Min Craig
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HWpV_0j7adJCs00
Duckweed's downtown Tampa location.
Duckweed Urban Market is expanding across Tampa, and opening a new location on Davis Islands.

This health-conscious corner store chain will debut a new outpost on the corner of Biscayne Avenue and E Davis Boulevard, across the street from 7-Eleven. The market said that this location will be the first gas station-Duckweed crossover
, featuring not only groceries, snacks and drinks, but petrol for your gas guzzler.

This new location will feature wine and liquor as well, according to an employee at Duckweed's Westshore location.

Duckweed already has locations in downtown Tampa, Tampa's Channel District, NOHO Square and Westshore, all featuring healthy vegan and keto inclusive food and drink items, including Farmacy Vegan Kitchen grab-and-go items.

This one stop shop offers home goods, CBD items, groceries, grab-and-go fare, drinks  and more. Duckweed offers online orderin g and Duckdash delivery through the app as well, adding extra convenience to this convenience store.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location

The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host

Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie

Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
TAMPA, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa

Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
765
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy