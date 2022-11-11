Popular Tampa convenience store Duckweed is coming to Davis Islands
Duckweed Urban Market is expanding across Tampa, and opening a new location on Davis Islands.
This health-conscious corner store chain will debut a new outpost on the corner of Biscayne Avenue and E Davis Boulevard, across the street from 7-Eleven. The market said that this location will be the first gas station-Duckweed crossover , featuring not only groceries, snacks and drinks, but petrol for your gas guzzler.
This new location will feature wine and liquor as well, according to an employee at Duckweed's Westshore location.
Duckweed already has locations in downtown Tampa, Tampa's Channel District, NOHO Square and Westshore, all featuring healthy vegan and keto inclusive food and drink items, including Farmacy Vegan Kitchen grab-and-go items.
This one stop shop offers home goods, CBD items, groceries, grab-and-go fare, drinks and more. Duckweed offers online orderin g and Duckdash delivery through the app as well, adding extra convenience to this convenience store.
