KOLO TV Reno
Taste “The Menu” at Sierra Arts Foundation’s November Sip and Screen event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Menu is on the menu at this month’s Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen event on Nov. 18. The movie debuts in theaters this weekend. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the movie is about a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
KOLO TV Reno
Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When children are removed from their homes, they often lack basic essentials. The Reno Rodeo Foundation responded to this need with the first ever Denim Drive 17 years ago. From Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 31, toys, clothes, shoes and hygiene products can be donated at over 100 drop-off locations. All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county.
KOLO TV Reno
“Bowl for the Gold” and support the Special Olympic athletes in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to the Grand Sierra Resort Bowling Alley for the 2022 Bowl for the Gold event. Brianne McGowan-Durfee, Northern Nevada development director for Special Olympics Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to share how this annual event supports local athletes. The event is Thursday,...
KOLO TV Reno
Mount Rose Academy honored with the Purple Star Award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Head downstairs at the Mount Rose Academy, there are military displays on the walls that can’t be missed. There are the flags of the 6 branches of the military. Then this wall display of men and women who have or who are currently serving in the military.
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Joanne Royer shares advice for making the most of your time this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We never seem to have enough time, but during the holidays it often seems like we have even less. Family obligations, office parties, Friendsgiving, kids’ Christmas recitals and holiday parades pull us in a million different directions. So how do prioritize what really matters to us and say no to the rest?
KOLO TV Reno
Free Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 familes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. “We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD gets $3.7 grant for Native American students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District received a grant for $3.7 million for Native American students to help them prepare for college and their careers. The funding will go towards providing mentoring, programs, and college tours for Native American students in grades 6 through 12. The funding will be spread out over five years.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.
KOLO TV Reno
Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada 76-71
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Pacific 76-71 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center. Graduate student Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points while junior guard Victoria Davis came up with 11 points and a career-high six steals.
KOLO TV Reno
Vitalant experiencing severe platelet shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Not often talked about but crucial, platelets are tiny cells in our blood that form clots and stop bleeding. For millions of people, these cells are essential to fighting chronic diseases and traumatic injuries. “A blood component that’s used in surgeries and 25% of all the...
KOLO TV Reno
Pack celebrates Senior Night, hosts Fresno State Saturday
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada (2-8, 0-6 MW) vs. Fresno State (6-4, 5-1 MW) Saturday, Nov. 19 - 7:30 p.m. TV: CBS Sports Network (PxP: Chris Lewis; Analyst: Robert Turbin) Radio: ESPN 94.5 FM / The Varsity Network (PxP: John Ramey; Analyst: Mike Edwards) RENO, Nev. - Nevada (2-8,...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack loses 41-3 to Boise State in snowstorm
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Notes from Nevada Athletics:. Nevada (2-8, 0-6 MW) fell, 41-3, Saturday night against Boise State. • Nevada will close its home schedule with Senior Night, next Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. against Fresno State. • Nevada kicker Brandon Talton became the Mountain West’s career...
KOLO TV Reno
Police locate missing autistic boy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
KOLO TV Reno
Driver found competent to stand trial
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
KOLO TV Reno
Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
