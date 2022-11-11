Read full article on original website
Food distribution event this weekend in need of volunteers
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Another food distribution event is scheduled for this Saturday, November 19 in Rock Springs and they are asking for volunteers to help with the Mobile Food Pantry. If you would like to volunteer or for more information, please contact the White Mountain Mall at 307-362-1022 or email [email protected] Those wishing to volunteer will be needed on November 19 and again on December 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pinedale artist showcases work at Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Between November 12 to December 29, 2022, the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will be home to an exhibition by artist David Klarén. This display titled Shoulders of Giants is an impressive array of graphite and ink drawings from a silhouette series. Klarén is a local artist from Pinedale, Wyoming with a remarkable career and a thriving gallery/frame shop in his hometown.
Tonight’s Rock Springs and Green River City Council agendas
November 15, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin a 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. The Green River City Council will also conduct a scheduled workshop at 6 p.m. The workshop will be held to discuss a leash law and a Veteran Columbarium.
The RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteer of the Month for October
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Travis Garcia as their October Volunteer of the Month. Mr. Garcia spent a significant amount of time at the Broadway Theater this October, volunteering for one of the local theatre company’s latest production. He dedicated an entire weekend workday with the cast cleaning, setting up, and preparing the venue for the performances. The week leading up to the show, he spent several evenings there jumping in to assist where he could. For the actual performances, he volunteered to act as an usher and bouncer – including cleaning up the Theater seating from the rowdy and rambunctious audience participation that took place. This all totaled to 40 hours spent maintaining the integrity and appeal of the Broadway Theater and assisting with local art and theatre Downtown.
Food Bank of Sweetwater County: Giving Home
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There is an increased need for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s services in the wintertime due to things like increased heating bills, seasonal work ending, and back-to-school expenses. We have seen a 36% increase in emergency visits this fiscal year. That’s 2,990 emergency visits this year versus 2,188 visits last year.
SWC 4-H Achievement night recap
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – November 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the atrium of Western Wyoming Community College the Sweetwater County 4-H organization held an achievement night. The purpose behind the evening was not only to recognize the hard work and achievements of members and recognize volunteers but also to get to know other 4-H returning and incoming members. The evening began with dinner before moving into award recognition and finally finishing off with games like bingo. Lists of those recognized are as follows:
American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 honors baby for 6th year in a row
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 celebrated Veterans Day again this year by surprising a lucky family with a special gift basket. This year, they had to wait just a few extra days as the first baby born since Veterans Day was in the early morning on Sunday, November 13th at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This year’s gift basket included a handmade quilt and crocheted jacket, a baby bathtub, bottles, books, rattles, a custom crocheted teddy bear, and more.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 14, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 10 mph, becoming east in the evening.
Wyo4News Insights – Mainstreet Urban Renewal Agency
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #10312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
SWCSD#1 proposes Employee Assistance Program for all staff
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District Board of Trustees held its regularly scheduled meeting on November 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. During the meeting, Nicole Bolton of the district gave a brief presentation on the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). The district is proposing it to all employees both part-time and full-time.
