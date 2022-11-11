ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Travis Garcia as their October Volunteer of the Month. Mr. Garcia spent a significant amount of time at the Broadway Theater this October, volunteering for one of the local theatre company’s latest production. He dedicated an entire weekend workday with the cast cleaning, setting up, and preparing the venue for the performances. The week leading up to the show, he spent several evenings there jumping in to assist where he could. For the actual performances, he volunteered to act as an usher and bouncer – including cleaning up the Theater seating from the rowdy and rambunctious audience participation that took place. This all totaled to 40 hours spent maintaining the integrity and appeal of the Broadway Theater and assisting with local art and theatre Downtown.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO