Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife investigators have been very busy this fall. Between October 6th and November 4th, OSP has asked for the public’s help in seven poaching investigations coming in from all over the state. The cases range from elk left to waste, to bears shot with arrows, bullets in trees, and even salmon alongside I-84. OSP Lt. Tim Schwartz says these are tough cases.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO