Read full article on original website
Related
pnwag.net
Future of Farming: Technology Becoming A Bigger Benefit In Production Ag
Uriel Aguilar Torress, the 22-23 Oregon Sentinel, says technology benefits today’s farmer in a variety of ways. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com.
pnwag.net
OSP: We Need Your Help To Catch Poachers
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife investigators have been very busy this fall. Between October 6th and November 4th, OSP has asked for the public’s help in seven poaching investigations coming in from all over the state. The cases range from elk left to waste, to bears shot with arrows, bullets in trees, and even salmon alongside I-84. OSP Lt. Tim Schwartz says these are tough cases.
Comments / 0