A storybook in the flesh, Bruce Bond bridges farming’s past and present. Hand-weeding and herbicide, 3-bushel beans and 3-bale cotton, boll weevil and Bt, famine and feast. Born to the mountains and blessed by the Delta, Bond’s unlikely path in agriculture is lined with hardship, hairpin curves, abiding faith, and a crossroads choice of family over finances. He is a study in contradiction, steeled by an inner Woodrow F. Call—humble and polite to a fault, yet a man not to be pushed or bossed. Pared down, the consummate farmer.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO