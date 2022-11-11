Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ adds three Texas concert dates, including Dallas-Fort Worth

Taylor Swift announced the addition of 17 more shows for her “Eras Tour” on Friday, which includes three more concerts in Texas in 2023.

The “Eras Tour” will feature songs from the singer-songwriter’s extensive discography, from her “Teardrops On My Guitar” country era to her present “Anti-Hero” pop sound.

An additional Arlington date and two more Houston concerts have been added to the tour list.

Swift previously announced two dates at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for April 1 and 2 and one show in Houston on April 22 with special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.

Now, Swift is set to play an additional show in Arlington March 21 with musical guests GAYLE and MUNA with two more Houston dates set for April 21 and 23.

Ticketmaster said in an email that the additional dates were added due to “unprecedented demand”.

Swifties who registered for “verified fan” status on Ticketmaster to get access to presale ticket sales should expect to receive an email confirming their status Nov. 14.

Presale for the “Eras Tour” begins Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. with a six ticket limit per presale code.

Since the release of Swift’s latest album “Midnights” on Oct. 21, the album has dominated music streaming services. It broke the record for most streamed album in a single day on Spotify with 186 million streams on release day .

Swift also charted all 20 songs from the album on the Billboard Hot 100, including sweeping the top 10 — the first time any artist has achieved that feat.

The album sold over 1 million copies within the first two weeks of its release.