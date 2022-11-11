ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Penn State defense on roll with Ji’Ayir Brown as its quarterback

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After losing six starters to the NFL, there were a lot of questions about how good Penn State’s defense would be, but Ji’Ayir Brown was never worried. “”I knew this defense was gonna be a great defense. I knew the kind of things we were going to be able to accomplish […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy