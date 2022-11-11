Read full article on original website
Coast News
Solana Beach begins plans for permanent outdoor dining policy
SOLANA BEACH — Restaurants in Solana Beach that have come to rely on outdoor dining to keep their businesses afloat as a temporary COVID-19 measure may soon have a pathway to maintain these exterior areas permanently. With the city’s current temporary use permit allowing outdoor dining set to expire...
countynewscenter.com
Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City
The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
KPBS
California regulators close to new solar rules
San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
Close Races: Leads Holding for Levin, Blakespear, Maienschein, Measure C
With fewer than 80,000 votes left to count in San Diego County and 176,000 in Orange County, seven close races showed little change on Monday but only one has been called. In the 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin held his lead at 52.5% to Republican challenger Brian Maryott’s 47.5%.
Dump day: How to dispose of unwanted items for free this week
Clean California Dump Day is back in parts of San Diego County this week.
Coast News
SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers
REGION — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers today to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their account is delinquent and that a technician will arrive within the hour to shut off their electricity if they do not pay the past due amount immediately.
San Diego budget troubles loom as pandemic aid dries up, pension costs rise and state mandates kick in
The city is facing more than $360 million in deficits over the next five years, despite annual revenue projected to surpass $2 billion for the first time.
Oceanside residential condo units damaged in fire
Three units were damaged in a residential condo fire in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a news release.
gcsummit.com
Homelessness In Our Hometown
It is no secret that homelessness has become a significant issue spanning all of San Diego County. Data the San Diego Regional Task Force recently released on homelessness showed in September that 1,368 people had become homeless, the fourth-highest in the past 12 months. Only 789 ended up finding housing, which was the third-lowest in the past year.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a 'wicked problem'
This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Coast News
Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader
OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
orangecountytribune.com
“Surf City” makes a right turn
With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
San Diego County’s Burn Permit Suspension Lifted
Cal Fire lifted its burn permit suspension in San Diego County Monday, effective at 8 a.m. San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Meacham said those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning from 8 a.m. to noon on permissible burn days. Residents possessing current and...
Coast News
Manzanita Roasting Company in Escondido
Where: Manzanita Roasting Company, 301 E Grand Ave M, Escondido, CA 92025. Open M-F 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tasting Notes: Chocolate, smooth, rich, light floral. Price: $3. Find: @manzanitaroasting • www.manzanitaroasting.com. What I’m...
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
Coast News
Who’s News: 11/18/22
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted its first “Rising Star of the Month” ceremony Nov. 8, celebrating Kalista Villatoro, Canyon Crest Academy; Andrew Baum, La Costa Canyon High School; Mace Viemeister, San Dieguito High School Academy; Nina Bernstein, Sunset High School and Marlin Gomez, Torrey Pines High School. Rising Star honors students from San Dieguito Union High School District who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.
theregistrysocal.com
Nearly 73,000 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in El Cajon WIth $26.55MM Asking Price
More retail space is being placed on the market in San Diego. According to a property listing from Century American Realty, a 72,975 square foot shopping center is up for sale in El Cajon, with an asking price of $26.55 million, or about $364 per square foot. Located at 868...
delmartimes.net
Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site
Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
Coast News
Blackburn wins Carlsbad mayor’s race in landslide, Bhat-Patel headed to second term
CARLSBAD — Voters have elected Councilman Keith Blackburn as the city’s next mayor in a landslide victory over challenger Mike Curtin, early returns show. Blackburn garnered 22,586 votes, or 70% of ballots returned, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Curtin has received 9,910 votes or 30%, as of Friday morning.
