ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Solana Beach begins plans for permanent outdoor dining policy

SOLANA BEACH — Restaurants in Solana Beach that have come to rely on outdoor dining to keep their businesses afloat as a temporary COVID-19 measure may soon have a pathway to maintain these exterior areas permanently. With the city’s current temporary use permit allowing outdoor dining set to expire...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
countynewscenter.com

Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City

The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California regulators close to new solar rules

San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers

REGION — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers today to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their account is delinquent and that a technician will arrive within the hour to shut off their electricity if they do not pay the past due amount immediately.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gcsummit.com

Homelessness In Our Hometown

It is no secret that homelessness has become a significant issue spanning all of San Diego County. Data the San Diego Regional Task Force recently released on homelessness showed in September that 1,368 people had become homeless, the fourth-highest in the past 12 months. Only 789 ended up finding housing, which was the third-lowest in the past year.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader

OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
OCEANSIDE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Surf City” makes a right turn

With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Manzanita Roasting Company in Escondido

Where: Manzanita Roasting Company, 301 E Grand Ave M, Escondido, CA 92025. Open M-F 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tasting Notes: Chocolate, smooth, rich, light floral. Price: $3. Find: @manzanitaroasting • www.manzanitaroasting.com. What I’m...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Who’s News: 11/18/22

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted its first “Rising Star of the Month” ceremony Nov. 8, celebrating Kalista Villatoro, Canyon Crest Academy; Andrew Baum, La Costa Canyon High School; Mace Viemeister, San Dieguito High School Academy; Nina Bernstein, Sunset High School and Marlin Gomez, Torrey Pines High School. Rising Star honors students from San Dieguito Union High School District who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.
ENCINITAS, CA
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy