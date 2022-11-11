ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana police searching for man accused of using cell phone to record up woman's skirt

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj04d_0j7abFSi00

Police in Santa Ana are searching for a man they say used a cell phone to record up the skirt of woman who was shopping at a local store.

Investigators say the incident happened on Aug. 16 at around 6:42 p.m.

The woman was at an arts and crafts store looking at an item on a shelf when she felt someone touching the bottom of her leg, according to police.

When she looked down, police say she caught the man recording up her skirt with a cell phone.

That's when she yelled and the suspect ran out of the store, according to police.

Police released surveillance footage from inside the store showing the suspect when he walked in the store.

In the video, he's seen wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt with khaki shorts and Crocs-style shoes. He has dark hair and is seen wearing glasses.

Police said the victim followed the suspect out of the store and said she saw him driving away in a grey Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

Comments / 12

mike
2d ago

If she saw him driving away in the civic, why didn’t she take a picture of his plate? Also, do they have prove of the video when it happened inside the store? Something smells fishy alright!

Reply(3)
2
 

