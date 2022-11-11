ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

clarksonathletics.com

Clarkson tops Big Red 4-1

Clarkson would get the start they needed against Cornell when Ayrton Martino would get his first goal of the season just 1:11 into the start of the game and Jordan Power would also get his first of the year on the Power Play at 3:53. In the 2nd period the...
POTSDAM, NY
clarksonathletics.com

Knights shut out Colgate

In a game much like last Saturday vs RPI, the Knights came out and stuck to their game plan and out lasted the Colgate Raiders for a 4-0 win behind a hat trick from Alex Campbell and Ethan Haider's 2nd straight shutout. The Knights would hold the shot advantage through...
HAMILTON, NY
clarksonathletics.com

Chateauneuf and Richard in Top Half at NCAA Division III Mideast Regional

Canton, NY - Freshman Nathalie Chateauneuf and senior Dylan Richard each finished 79th overall to place in the top half of the field, leading the Clarkson University Cross Country team at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regionals, held on Saturday at Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course on the campus of St. Lawrence University.
POTSDAM, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz stellar in debut, and experts took notice

Syracuse basketball has only played one game, but freshman point guard Judah Mintz certainly didn’t disappoint in his debut for the Orange. The 2022 four-star guard, part of an intriguing six-member class for the ‘Cuse in this cycle, did a lot of positive things in his first contest for the Orange, earning him praise from national pundits while continuing to garner extremely early NBA Draft buzz.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Section III Champions crowned on the gridiron

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Class A The West Genesee Wildcats blanked Fayetteville-Manlius 23-0 to win the Section III Class A title. The Wildcats will face Union-Endicott in the regionals next Friday. Class D Dolgeville beat Beaver River 44-24 to win the Section III Class D title. The Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 10-0. Dolgeville put […]
CAMILLUS, NY
clarksonathletics.com

Clarkson Swimmers & Divers Sweep Second Straight Dual Meet

Potsdam, NY – Five swimmers won multiple events for the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving team, as the Golden Knights picked up their second straight dual meet sweep against St. Michael's College on Saturday afternoon at Fuller Pool. The Golden Knights' women won 177-112, their fourth straight victory over...
POTSDAM, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star guys for Adam Weitsman to call for $1M in NIL

Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has already reached out to a pair of 2024 five-star players who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers about potentially lucrative name, image and likeness opportunities. We’ll certainly continue to stay in touch with Weitsman about his discussions with 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

#3 Syracuse and #18 Clemson Meet In ACC Championship Final

Game Details: Sunday, November 13, Cary, N.C., 12 p.m. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer looks to claim its second ACC Championship crown in program history on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon against the No. 8 seed Clemson. The ACC Championship Final will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Tickets are available for purchase here. Admission is free for youth ages under 18 and students of ACC institutions (with a valid student ID). General admission tickets are $10.
SYRACUSE, NY
clarksonathletics.com

CU Swimming & Diving Preview - vs. St. Michael's (11/12)

As it occasionally will fall on the schedule, the home-opener and Senior Day are rolled into one for the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving team as the team hosts a dual meet against St. Michael's College on Saturday afternoon. The Series: The Golden Knights have swept St. Mike's the last...
POTSDAM, NY
localsyr.com

27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds

(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

