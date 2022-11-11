Read full article on original website
clarksonathletics.com
Clarkson tops Big Red 4-1
Clarkson would get the start they needed against Cornell when Ayrton Martino would get his first goal of the season just 1:11 into the start of the game and Jordan Power would also get his first of the year on the Power Play at 3:53. In the 2nd period the...
clarksonathletics.com
Knights shut out Colgate
In a game much like last Saturday vs RPI, the Knights came out and stuck to their game plan and out lasted the Colgate Raiders for a 4-0 win behind a hat trick from Alex Campbell and Ethan Haider's 2nd straight shutout. The Knights would hold the shot advantage through...
clarksonathletics.com
Chateauneuf and Richard in Top Half at NCAA Division III Mideast Regional
Canton, NY - Freshman Nathalie Chateauneuf and senior Dylan Richard each finished 79th overall to place in the top half of the field, leading the Clarkson University Cross Country team at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regionals, held on Saturday at Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course on the campus of St. Lawrence University.
Syracuse Basketball: Players to watch, keys for Orange vs. Colgate
Syracuse basketball (1-0 overall) is looking to keep the momentum going to start the new season, as they get ready to take on the Colgate Raiders (0-1 overall) at the JMA Wireless Dome this coming Tuesday at 7 pm eastern time. The Orange are coming off a 90-72 victory over...
Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens leaves team a week into the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens has left the team a week into the season. Owens shared the news Saturday in a social media post on Instagram that read, in part, “events have occurred that have caused me to make the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw.”
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz stellar in debut, and experts took notice
Syracuse basketball has only played one game, but freshman point guard Judah Mintz certainly didn’t disappoint in his debut for the Orange. The 2022 four-star guard, part of an intriguing six-member class for the ‘Cuse in this cycle, did a lot of positive things in his first contest for the Orange, earning him praise from national pundits while continuing to garner extremely early NBA Draft buzz.
Section III Champions crowned on the gridiron
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Class A The West Genesee Wildcats blanked Fayetteville-Manlius 23-0 to win the Section III Class A title. The Wildcats will face Union-Endicott in the regionals next Friday. Class D Dolgeville beat Beaver River 44-24 to win the Section III Class D title. The Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 10-0. Dolgeville put […]
clarksonathletics.com
Clarkson Swimmers & Divers Sweep Second Straight Dual Meet
Potsdam, NY – Five swimmers won multiple events for the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving team, as the Golden Knights picked up their second straight dual meet sweep against St. Michael's College on Saturday afternoon at Fuller Pool. The Golden Knights' women won 177-112, their fourth straight victory over...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star guys for Adam Weitsman to call for $1M in NIL
Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has already reached out to a pair of 2024 five-star players who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers about potentially lucrative name, image and likeness opportunities. We’ll certainly continue to stay in touch with Weitsman about his discussions with 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson,...
Girls volleyball Bees upended by Shenendehowa in regional final
MANLIUS – One sight as familiar as rough November weather, yet missing the last couple of years, was seeing girls volleyball teams from Baldwinsville and Shenendehowa battle for Class AA regional supremacy. This long-time inter-sectional rivalry renewed itself Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius. With a state final four berth at stake,...
cuse.com
#3 Syracuse and #18 Clemson Meet In ACC Championship Final
Game Details: Sunday, November 13, Cary, N.C., 12 p.m. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer looks to claim its second ACC Championship crown in program history on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon against the No. 8 seed Clemson. The ACC Championship Final will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Tickets are available for purchase here. Admission is free for youth ages under 18 and students of ACC institutions (with a valid student ID). General admission tickets are $10.
clarksonathletics.com
CU Swimming & Diving Preview - vs. St. Michael's (11/12)
As it occasionally will fall on the schedule, the home-opener and Senior Day are rolled into one for the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving team as the team hosts a dual meet against St. Michael's College on Saturday afternoon. The Series: The Golden Knights have swept St. Mike's the last...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Union draws attention to deficits at SUNY campuses in Northern NY
Plattsburgh, N.Y. — United University Professions joined by advocates and lawmakers held a news conference to draw attention to operating deficits at three SUNY campuses in Northern New York. The deficits, they said, threaten the future viability of public higher education in the region. According to UUP, for the...
‘Tis the season: Syracuse radio station flips to all Christmas music
‘Tis the season: Snow is in the forecast, holiday coffee cups are out, and Christmas music is on the radio. Syracuse radio station Y94FM (WYYY-FM) flipped its format to all Christmas music on Friday, almost two full weeks before Thanksgiving. “Merry Christmas Syracuse!” Y94FM’s Facebook page said Friday night, alongside...
Concerts coming to CNY: Lainey Wilson, Gin Blossoms, Borgore, Salt City Blues, more
Looking for some more live music in Central New York?. CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson will perform at Kegs Canalside in Jordan, N.Y., on Feb. 4, 2023, as part of her “Country with a Flare” tour with special guests Ben Chapman and Meg McRee. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
localsyr.com
27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds
(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
First lake effect snow of the season could cause slippery roads in CNY; alerts issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ready or not, Central New York is about to get its first lake effect snow of the season. One to 3 inches of snow could fall tonight and into the Monday morning commute. With temperatures hovering around freezing, the snow could make for difficult driving. “Roads may...
