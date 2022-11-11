ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Bullets Podcast: Indiana rewind and Maryland preview

After a sluggish and sloppy performance against Northwestern, the Ohio State Buckeyes returned home looking to get healthy against a struggling Indiana Hoosiers team. However, “healthy” just doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the Buckeyes this year, as Chip Trayanum and Dawand Jones were held out and Miyan Williams got hurt during Saturday’s contest.
Ohio State plays host to a number of prospects during win over Indiana

Ohio State handled their business on Saturday when they dismantled Indiana by a final score of 54-16, and they had the benefit of doing so in front of a lengthy list of visitors including two 2023 prospects to keep an eye on going forward. Plus, the latest Buckeye pledge along the defensive front discussed his recent commitment to the program.
No. 14 Ohio State beats young Boston College Eagles side 82-64

The Ohio State Buckeyes spent the week talking about their marquee win against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, but Sunday was another game with an opponent who came to play. Boston College is a young team that’s struggled in their 1-1 start to the season but saw a visit from the Buckeyes as a day to step up. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray withstood the pressure and hit another gear, beating the Eagles 82-64.
Film Review: Ohio State’s offense gets back on track, defense dominates in 56-14 win over Indiana

On a day that will be remembered for more than the score, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Indiana Hoosiers in their 56-14 victory. The Buckeyes got their 28th straight win against Indiana, and the offense was in stride from start to finish. Outside a few coverage mishaps, the defense was dominant in another wire-to-wire performance.
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Ohio State’s day went more or less according to plan in the Buckeyes’ 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. I wasn’t among those freaking out before the game about bad weather, because I’ve seen C.J. Stroud operate Ryan Day’s offense in the snow before. It’s not the same thing as heavy winds. Still, with a number of players still out for this game — or added to the seemingly growing list of injured — depth was one of my concerns going in.
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Five synonyms of cold to describe Ohio State’s 56-14 win over Indiana

After sunny conditions were predicted for Saturday for most of the week in Columbus, on Friday rain, snow, and some wind took over the forecast. For once the meteorologists were right, as the conditions were less than ideal for contest between the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes. Trust me, I was there so I had first-hand experience. Not that it wasn’t anything I couldn’t handle, since I grew up south of Buffalo. I have attended many cold weather Bills games.
Ohio State opens as 27-point favorites over Maryland

The elements were no issue for Ohio State this time around, as the Buckeyes thoroughly dispatched Indiana in the snow by a score of 56-14. C.J. Stroud bounced back from a career-low performance against the wind at Northwestern to throw for nearly 300 yards with five touchdowns against the Hoosiers, while OSU ran the ball for 340 yards on 7.9 yards per carry as Ryan Day continues to try and get the run game fixed. Defensively, Ohio State held Indiana to just 269 total yards while racking up four sacks and a whopping 10 tackles for loss.
We’ll talk about this later: ‘A Moment Like This’; celebrating Kamryn Babb’s touchdown

Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
Cirque du Soleil coming to Columbus next summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The world’s most recognized contemporary circus producer is bringing one of its shows to Columbus next year. Cirque du Soleil announced it will have five performances of its show Corteo next June at the Schottenstein Center. The opening show is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023 followed by another […]
