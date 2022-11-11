Ohio State’s day went more or less according to plan in the Buckeyes’ 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. I wasn’t among those freaking out before the game about bad weather, because I’ve seen C.J. Stroud operate Ryan Day’s offense in the snow before. It’s not the same thing as heavy winds. Still, with a number of players still out for this game — or added to the seemingly growing list of injured — depth was one of my concerns going in.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO