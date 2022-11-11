Read full article on original website
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Is it possible both Ohio State AND Michigan end up in the College Football Playoff?
What’s better than beating TTUN once per season? Doing it twice! This could happen, in my eyes, and hopefully Ohio State is on the winning side. Anyway, I believe that, with all of the chaos going on in college football, there is a scenario that the loser of The Game could still end up in the top four at the end of the season.
landgrantholyland.com
Scientifically ranking all eight of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Indiana
There were a painfully low number of touchdowns scored by the Buckeyes against the Indiana Hoosiers, eight of them to be exact. So, since we live in a listicle world, we are breaking them down, scientifically, of course. And since this is my column, I reserve the right to change...
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Indiana rewind and Maryland preview
After a sluggish and sloppy performance against Northwestern, the Ohio State Buckeyes returned home looking to get healthy against a struggling Indiana Hoosiers team. However, “healthy” just doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the Buckeyes this year, as Chip Trayanum and Dawand Jones were held out and Miyan Williams got hurt during Saturday’s contest.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State plays host to a number of prospects during win over Indiana
Ohio State handled their business on Saturday when they dismantled Indiana by a final score of 54-16, and they had the benefit of doing so in front of a lengthy list of visitors including two 2023 prospects to keep an eye on going forward. Plus, the latest Buckeye pledge along the defensive front discussed his recent commitment to the program.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 14 Ohio State beats young Boston College Eagles side 82-64
The Ohio State Buckeyes spent the week talking about their marquee win against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, but Sunday was another game with an opponent who came to play. Boston College is a young team that’s struggled in their 1-1 start to the season but saw a visit from the Buckeyes as a day to step up. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray withstood the pressure and hit another gear, beating the Eagles 82-64.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Ohio State’s offense gets back on track, defense dominates in 56-14 win over Indiana
On a day that will be remembered for more than the score, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Indiana Hoosiers in their 56-14 victory. The Buckeyes got their 28th straight win against Indiana, and the offense was in stride from start to finish. Outside a few coverage mishaps, the defense was dominant in another wire-to-wire performance.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Indiana
Ohio State’s day went more or less according to plan in the Buckeyes’ 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. I wasn’t among those freaking out before the game about bad weather, because I’ve seen C.J. Stroud operate Ryan Day’s offense in the snow before. It’s not the same thing as heavy winds. Still, with a number of players still out for this game — or added to the seemingly growing list of injured — depth was one of my concerns going in.
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 15, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Five synonyms of cold to describe Ohio State’s 56-14 win over Indiana
After sunny conditions were predicted for Saturday for most of the week in Columbus, on Friday rain, snow, and some wind took over the forecast. For once the meteorologists were right, as the conditions were less than ideal for contest between the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes. Trust me, I was there so I had first-hand experience. Not that it wasn’t anything I couldn’t handle, since I grew up south of Buffalo. I have attended many cold weather Bills games.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens as 27-point favorites over Maryland
The elements were no issue for Ohio State this time around, as the Buckeyes thoroughly dispatched Indiana in the snow by a score of 56-14. C.J. Stroud bounced back from a career-low performance against the wind at Northwestern to throw for nearly 300 yards with five touchdowns against the Hoosiers, while OSU ran the ball for 340 yards on 7.9 yards per carry as Ryan Day continues to try and get the run game fixed. Defensively, Ohio State held Indiana to just 269 total yards while racking up four sacks and a whopping 10 tackles for loss.
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Kamryn Babb’s TD highlights OSU’s win over Indiana
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Ohio State delivers impressive, emotional performances against Indiana
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day would be ‘shocked’ if Henderson, Williams, Trayanum were unavailable on Saturday
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll talk about this later: ‘A Moment Like This’; celebrating Kamryn Babb’s touchdown
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
Cirque du Soleil coming to Columbus next summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The world’s most recognized contemporary circus producer is bringing one of its shows to Columbus next year. Cirque du Soleil announced it will have five performances of its show Corteo next June at the Schottenstein Center. The opening show is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023 followed by another […]
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
