Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok Is Stunned By Walmart's Secret Grocery Barcodes
Walmart is the country's largest employee, so it should be no surprise that a recent TikTok video exposing one of its operating practices could generate significant traction (via USA Today). In what may appear to be sorcery, the workers in Walmart's online pick-up and delivery, OPD, only need to scan the picture of the Great Value brand packaging instead of a traditional barcode on the side of the package.
Taco Bell's New BOGO Breakfast Deal Will Only Run For 12 Days
Offering breakfast items on its menu is a relatively new addition for popular fast food chain Taco Bell, which expanded its menu to include breakfast in 2014, according to a Taco Bell press release. At that time, Taco Bell had a Waffle Taco, the A.M. Crunchwrap, breakfast burritos, grilled tacos, hash browns, Cinnabon Delights, a flatbread melt, coffee, and orange juice. In 2017, Taco Bell introduced a new breakfast item called the Naked Egg Taco, which has a shell made of a fried egg instead of the typical soft or hard taco shell, per Taco Bell.
Reddit Gave An Aldi Mac And Cheese A Rare 10 Out Of 10
Anyone up for a hot, fresh serving of mac and cheese? Having gained its popular reputation throughout the 20th century as an "ideal American food," mac and cheese has made its way throughout millions of households' dining tables and restaurants (via Smithsonian). The dish is not only a favorite among Americans but also global citizens. Canadians reportedly eat more boxes of the famous Kraft Mac & Cheese brand than Americans (via Food Network).
KFC's Famous $5 Bowl Deal Is Back Along With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets
First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Vegetarian Taco Bell Menu Items Ranked
Fast food restaurants have come a long way in recent years in terms of expanding the menus to cater to vegetarian and vegan customers. While Burger King rolled out what is likely the first vegetarian fast food menu in 2002 with the release of its BK Veggie Burger, most other chains took more than a decade to follow (via Portable Press).
Corn On The Cob Can Totally Be Cooked In A Panini Press
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The panini press will not let you down if you're looking for a simple, reliable indoor grilling strategy. According to Food52, this kitchen accessory can copy the flavor, appearance, and feel of an outdoor grilling setup without all the hassle and cleanup. Sounds appealing, right? Meat and fish are both examples of amazing things you didn't know you could make in a panini press. And, the Food Network reports that this appliance can deliver crispy, melty, delicious results when reheating leftover pizza, quesadillas, and, of course, sandwiches.
The Internet Is Divided Over Ocean Spray's Surreal Thanksgiving Commercial
Every holiday season is a time when we can expect to see special advertisements from our favorite food brands. In most cases, the aim of the marketing is to encourage an emotional reaction in viewers, whether that be through laughter or tears. If an ad can get you talking about it with your friends and family, then it has achieved some level of success. Take, for example, the emotional McDonald's commercial that comes out every Christmas season, each one seemingly trying to outdo the last in terms of how many tears it can get its viewers to shed.
Applebee's Sizzlin' Skillets Have Returned For A Limited Time
A 2020 OnePoll survey found most Americans consider 53 degrees Fahrenheit to be the perfect fall temperature, but, apparently, Mother Nature didn't get that memo. After nearly half of the United States experienced an unusually warm start to November that the Washington Post deemed more akin to September weather, CNN reports that winter is now rearing its ugly head across the Lower 48, and is bringing "snow flurries and an arctic chill" along with it.
What Is Chipotle's Avocado Academy?
Employee training at chain fast food or fast casual restaurants takes many different forms, the most common of which hinges on an experienced coworker showing the new hire the ropes, according to Chron. A lot can be learned through job shadowing, but this is certainly not the only strategy that these establishments have implemented when it comes to standardized training efforts. Other new hires are put through restaurant-specific curricula via classes that can take the form of videos, classroom sessions, or digital training on a computer. Some simply follow the manager through a tour and crash course of where key supplies are located and how to use the equipment.
The Meat Guy Fieri Recommends Ahead Of A Looming Turkey Shortage
Do you remember how Elmer Fudd was always wandering around toon town with a firearm, looking for that elusive "wascally wabbit?" Well, turkey suppliers might be feeling rather Fudd-like this holiday season as they search for supply; global inflation and an "acute" case of avian flu have made turkeys, Thanksgiving's star fowl, rather hard to come by this year (per CNBC). The numbers coming from the USD indicate a 73% increase in the price of turkey this year over last, largely due to the bird flu that farmers were seeing way back in July.
Amazon Prime Members Can Get Serious Discounts On Whole Foods Turkeys
The holiday season is upon us, yet so is inflation. This year's Thanksgiving festivities look set to be the most expensive ever. Essential household pantry items like eggs, butter, and flour have seen substantial price increases — the price of eggs is up 43%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via CBS News). Food prices are still climbing but at a slower pace than a few months ago. Food prices increased by 0.6% from September to October, but for the year, the price of groceries increased by 12.4%. Even though the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to limit inflation, CBS News Philadelphia says that won't necessarily stop food inflation.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 1