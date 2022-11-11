Every holiday season is a time when we can expect to see special advertisements from our favorite food brands. In most cases, the aim of the marketing is to encourage an emotional reaction in viewers, whether that be through laughter or tears. If an ad can get you talking about it with your friends and family, then it has achieved some level of success. Take, for example, the emotional McDonald's commercial that comes out every Christmas season, each one seemingly trying to outdo the last in terms of how many tears it can get its viewers to shed.

12 HOURS AGO