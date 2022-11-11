Read full article on original website
Firms are being much stricter about attendance and tying it to bonuses and retention, because they can now. A year ago, they couldn’t. — Andrew Detherage, managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg, in comments given to the American Lawyer on how Biglaw firms may be leveraging their office return policies against their associates’ bonuses. Detherage went on to explain that while his firm doesn’t have a specific number of office days in mind for associates, “[We] expect lawyers to work in-person and be engaged regularly. And we’ve allowed some flexibility there, but also really encouraged our people to come back.”
