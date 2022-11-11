Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Home Sales Down Dramatically Compared to Neighboring Towns | Councilman Justin D. Lamb
Last week, the Toms River Township Council passed an amended MCCUO ordinance that keeps most of the cumbersome mandates imposed on homeowners since July 1 and preserves the biggest fee structure facing home sellers anywhere in Ocean County — if not the state. This onerous ordinance was enacted a...
Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda
A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
Toms River School Board Member Defends New County Job
TOMS RIVER – Critics have said that a school board member who was recently hired to a county job was a political hire, but Lisa Contessa said politics had nothing to do with it. The website RiseUpOceanCounty, which has been called anti-Semitic for how it covers development in Orthodox...
No Entry Sign At Lakehurst Dunkin A Point Of Mystery
LAKEHURST – People are likely guilty of breaking this law every day in Lakehurst and they probably don’t even know it. You can’t make a turn into the borough’s Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on Hibernia Way, despite the fact that people can be seen doing it.
Eatontown, Red Bank, Tinton Falls school board election results
Residents in Eatontown, Red Bank and Tinton Falls have elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the Nov. 8 election will remain unofficial until they have been certified, which had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported at Monmouth County Votes, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.
Contractor Sentenced to Probation For Theft in Ocean Township
A Monmouth Beach man, who had previously been the owner of a residential construction company, has been sentenced to two years’ probation after he pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a single-family home in Ocean Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday.
Why Is the Murphy Administration Protecting NB’s Illegal Preschool Trailers?
Officials in the North Bergen School District and Trenton know that “TCU” stands for “Temporary Classroom Unit” and they know TCUs shouldn’t be in service for an indefinite period of time. But they don’t care. Fifteen of North Bergen’s (NB) preschool’s TCU trailers are...
Thrifters’ Heaven: The Englishtown Flea Market
Some people enjoy waking up early on a Saturday morning to see what they can find for sale at the local flea market. Walking through rows upon rows of seemingly random items can feel like a treasure hunt. Unfortunately, from time to time, thrifters come home empty-handed after an entire day of hunting. However, we’d be shocked if you came home empty-handed after visiting the Englishtown flea market.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
‘Upskirting’ photos taken by Red Bank, NJ man at local ShopRite, cops say
A Red Bank man has been charged after taking inappropriate photos of at least two women in a local supermarket, and then fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday. On Oct. 20, according to officials, a man later identified as...
New Jersey reinstates bear hunt amid increased sightings
Governor Phil Murphy, who previously opposed the hunt, requested the move because there has been a significant increase in bear sightings around the state.
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
Structure Fire Extinguished By EHT & Somers Point, NJ Fire Departments
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the following Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire yesterday in the late afternoon at the 200 Block of Weymouth Avenue. The Egg Harbor Township Police confirmed the following fire departments battled this blaze:. Scullville Fire Department. Bargaintown Fire...
Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools
JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
Mayor Speaks Out Against Health Insurance Costs
JACKSON –Township Mayor Michael Reina recently commented on what he said was an “unprecedented increase” in premiums in the State Health Benefits Program. “Last month, New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes of more than 20 percent on health plans that cover more than 800,000 state and local government workers, including a 22.8 percent rate increase on premiums for county and local governments,” the mayor said.
Jackson Councilman Martin Flemming Refuses To Concede Mayoral Election
Jackson Township Mayoral candidate Martin Flemming is refusing to concede his race against incumbent mayor Michael Reina despite trailing Reina by 6.5 percentage points, with 99% of ballots already counted. According to unofficial results from the Ocean County Clerk, Flemming, who is also the Council President, trails Reina 1,150 votes,...
Ocean County, NJ, Teen Found Dead: Climbed into Dumpster, Compressed into Garbage Truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was...
Fire destroys Egg Harbor Township home
A family was displaced after a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home Sunday. The residents and pets were safely evacuated from the residence in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue before police arrived, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded and extinguished the fire,...
County health department declares code blue weather emergency
The Burlington County department of health is declaring a code blue weather emergency from 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 until 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. A code blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals or families without shelter. During the declaration, the county provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
