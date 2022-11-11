ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda

A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Eatontown, Red Bank, Tinton Falls school board election results

Residents in Eatontown, Red Bank and Tinton Falls have elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the Nov. 8 election will remain unofficial until they have been certified, which had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported at Monmouth County Votes, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
thecoaster.net

Contractor Sentenced to Probation For Theft in Ocean Township

A Monmouth Beach man, who had previously been the owner of a residential construction company, has been sentenced to two years’ probation after he pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a single-family home in Ocean Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
hwy.co

Thrifters’ Heaven: The Englishtown Flea Market

Some people enjoy waking up early on a Saturday morning to see what they can find for sale at the local flea market. Walking through rows upon rows of seemingly random items can feel like a treasure hunt. Unfortunately, from time to time, thrifters come home empty-handed after an entire day of hunting. However, we’d be shocked if you came home empty-handed after visiting the Englishtown flea market.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools

JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Mayor Speaks Out Against Health Insurance Costs

JACKSON –Township Mayor Michael Reina recently commented on what he said was an “unprecedented increase” in premiums in the State Health Benefits Program. “Last month, New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes of more than 20 percent on health plans that cover more than 800,000 state and local government workers, including a 22.8 percent rate increase on premiums for county and local governments,” the mayor said.
JACKSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Jackson Councilman Martin Flemming Refuses To Concede Mayoral Election

Jackson Township Mayoral candidate Martin Flemming is refusing to concede his race against incumbent mayor Michael Reina despite trailing Reina by 6.5 percentage points, with 99% of ballots already counted. According to unofficial results from the Ocean County Clerk, Flemming, who is also the Council President, trails Reina 1,150 votes,...
JACKSON, NJ
BreakingAC

Fire destroys Egg Harbor Township home

A family was displaced after a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home Sunday. The residents and pets were safely evacuated from the residence in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue before police arrived, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded and extinguished the fire,...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County health department declares code blue weather emergency

The Burlington County department of health is declaring a code blue weather emergency from 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 until 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. A code blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals or families without shelter. During the declaration, the county provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy