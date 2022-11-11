Some people enjoy waking up early on a Saturday morning to see what they can find for sale at the local flea market. Walking through rows upon rows of seemingly random items can feel like a treasure hunt. Unfortunately, from time to time, thrifters come home empty-handed after an entire day of hunting. However, we’d be shocked if you came home empty-handed after visiting the Englishtown flea market.

