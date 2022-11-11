ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Holiday Happenings at the New Jersey Cape

Plan family travel down the shore this holiday season. The New Jersey Cape (Avalon, Cape May, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor and The Wildwoods) offers festive fun for the entire family. Check out Avalon’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 18–26. Shops throughout the town feature beautifully decorated trees and...
AVALON, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ Tween Nabs Role in New HBO Max Series

A young actress from Gloucester County has a part in an upcoming HBO Max limited series, and the project has an Oscar-winning director. Aaralyn Anderson, born and raised in South Jersey's Clayton, Gloucester County, has been making a name for herself in Hollywood for several years now. She's made appearances on TV shows like NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's The Good Wife, Discovery ID's Evil Lives Here, and most notably, the Netflix series MANIAC starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA

Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CAPE MAY, NJ
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Stunning, legendary hotel named the most historic in NJ

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
