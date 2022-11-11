Read full article on original website
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
Showboat Atlantic City Owner Bart Blatstein Brings First Ever Holiday Tree to te Boardwalk
Showboat Atlantic City decked the boardwalk this morning with a 50-ft tree for the holiday season. The balsam spruce was transported from North Carolina to its new home on the iconic boardwalk of Atlantic City as the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the boardwalk. The tree...
Holiday Happenings at the New Jersey Cape
Plan family travel down the shore this holiday season. The New Jersey Cape (Avalon, Cape May, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor and The Wildwoods) offers festive fun for the entire family. Check out Avalon’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 18–26. Shops throughout the town feature beautifully decorated trees and...
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
If You’re in Need, We’d Like to Help Out Your Family With a Free Turkey
Townsquare Media Atlantic City wants to make sure people in our area who may be struggling this holiday season have a free turkey this Thanksgiving. Once again this year, we are putting into effect our Feed a Family effort. We will be handing out free turkeys. There is a form...
On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Gloucester County, NJ Tween Nabs Role in New HBO Max Series
A young actress from Gloucester County has a part in an upcoming HBO Max limited series, and the project has an Oscar-winning director. Aaralyn Anderson, born and raised in South Jersey's Clayton, Gloucester County, has been making a name for herself in Hollywood for several years now. She's made appearances on TV shows like NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's The Good Wife, Discovery ID's Evil Lives Here, and most notably, the Netflix series MANIAC starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.
Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA
Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
The Top 10 food cities in South NJ, including Atlantic City
We have some great restaurants in South Jersey. Check that: We have a lot of great restaurants in South Jersey. What follows is my own list of the Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey. It's my ranking, based on my own brain - and stomach. Maybe with a little heart mixed in.
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Last Seen in Atlantic City, NJ, Man May Be Having Medical Emergency
A missing Cape May Court House man's family is very concerned about his welfare after he seemed confused when he was last seen almost two weeks ago in Atlantic City. Thomas Joseph Furey, 37, has been rumored to be seen around the Atlantic City Rescue Mission recently, but, he may have also been seen in Galloway and Pleasantville.
Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Stunning, legendary hotel named the most historic in NJ
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Casual and Chic — Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look For 2 in Investigation
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying two men. As is usually the case, officials are not releasing any information about why they want to speak with these two other than to say it's part of an ongoing investigation. The first picture shows a man wearing...
