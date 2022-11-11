Kathy E. Villnow, age 80, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, Minnesota, with interment at 2:00 P.M. at the Glencoe City Cemetery in Glencoe. Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO