Kathy E. Villnow
Kathy E. Villnow, age 80, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, Minnesota, with interment at 2:00 P.M. at the Glencoe City Cemetery in Glencoe. Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
William “Bill” Snyder
William “Bill” Snyder, age 91, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Wilma A. Smith
Wilma A. Smith, age 91, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Yvonne Porter
Yvonne Porter, age 83, of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at Grand Meadow Assisted Living in Glencoe, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:30 A.M at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia, Minnesota.
Sally Froemming
Sally E. Froemming, age 87, of Annandale, Minnesota, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at. Buffalo United Methodist Church, 609 8th Street NW, in Buffalo, Minnesota, with burial at Oakland Cemetery...
Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson
A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
Rollover Crash North of Renville
A Willmar man suffered only minor injuries in a rollover crash north of Renville Monday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at just before 6am, they responded to the crash on County Road 21 near the intersection of 880th Avenue in Crooks Township, which is 6 miles north of Renville.
Arlington Woman Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sibley County Saturday morning. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Laabs was taken to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center for treatment of substantial injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45am at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 15,...
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon
Kelsey and Lisa visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they learned the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!. Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Fatal School Bus/SUV Crash in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) – A collision between a school bus and an SUV in Minnetonka on Monday left a 57-year-old Burnsville man dead. His name has not been released. The State Patrol says the crash happened on westbound Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road, just over the border from Eden Prairie, at about 4 p.m.
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video
(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
