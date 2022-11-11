Read full article on original website
El Centro Library Is Open
(Library open for public use)....It is the new El Centro Public Library. The Grand Opening was held last week. The library had operated in a temporary facility for the past ten years. The permanent Library on State Street was seriously damaged in a 7.2 earthquake. The new facility is on North Imperial Avenue. It is open to the public from Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. More information is available at cityofelcentro.org/library/
Streetlight Upgrades
The Imperial Irrigation District has launched a Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program. According to the IID, this is a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vaper streetlights with upgraded energy efficient LED ones. During the pre-phase, IID will identify and replace 1,000 streetlight luminaries in the cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro and Imperial. Phase I, scheduled to begin in 2023, will replace 2,000 luminaries and complete all LED upgrades in the Imperial Valley. Phase II will begin in 2024 and replace lighting in the Coachella Valley. According to the IID, these upgrades can save from 55-70 per cent in energy over the high-pressure sodium vapor lights and also reduce maintenance costs.
Free Concert
The United States Air Force Band will perform in a free concert Tuesday. The U. S. Air Force Airmen of Distinction will appear at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Jimmie Cannon Theater on the campus of Southwest High School in El Centro. The concert is sponsored by Central Union High School District Bands.
17th Annual Honey Festival
The 17th Annual Honey Festival is Saturday. The event highlights the honey industry and Westmorland. Things start with a Pancake Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day with events including a Spelling Bee Challenge, Honey Tasting, Beekeeper of the Year Award, a Parade and Dance Performances as well as plenty of family fun. The theme, Bee a Leader, Bee Brave, Bee Kind and Bee Positive.
More Ballots Counted
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has updated the number of ballots counted. Approximately 9,500 ballots cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election remain to be counted. That means an estimated 2,700 additional ballots counted since the last update on Friday. The next update is expected late Tuesday afternoon.
Inmate Death Investigated
Officials at Centinela State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate Monday morning. The prison says that at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, inmate William Quintero was attacked by two other incarcerated individuals. Quitero, 47, was admitted to the prison system from Los Angeles County in July of 1999. He was serving life without parole for first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. Quintero suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to a Riverside County hospital where he died several hours later. Two inmates believed responsible for the attack have been moved to segregated housing while investigation continues. The inmates were identified as Jose Perez, 46, serving a life sentence without possibility of parole for murder and Juan Serrano, 34, also serving life without the possibility of parole for murder. Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered.
