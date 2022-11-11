It’s almost time for Run to Feed the Hungry: How to register and what to expect on race day

On your marks, get set, run for a cause.

Run to Feed the Hungry, the largest Thanksgiving Day race in the country, is back for its 29th run. The annual family-friendly event raises money and spotlights hunger awareness within the Sacramento area, hence the name.

All money raised, according to Run to Feed the Hungry , will go to Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.

The first race in 1994 attracted 796 participants, compared to 26,700 people last year. If you plan to race towards the $300 prize money or just get your body moving, you’ll be part of a slew of people taking their mark on Thanksgiving Day.

To prepare for the big day, here’s what you need to know about how to register for the run, what to expect on race day and rules on the course.

How do I register for Run to Feed the Hungry?

People can register for the race up until the day of the event. Your tab depends on when you register, your age and if you’re racing with a team. You can register on raceroster.com.

Here’s a break down on registration prices , according to Run to Feed the Hungry’s website, regardless if you plan to race in-person or virtually:

INDIVIDUAL PRICES

18 AND UP

Nov. 1 though Nov. 17: $40

Nov. 18 through Nov. 23: $45

Nov. 24: $48

17 AND UNDER

Nov. 1 though Nov. 17: $22

Nov. 18 through Nov. 23: $25

Nov. 24: $28

TEAM PRICES

18 and up (per person): $50

(per person): $50 17 and under (per person): $35

When you register for Run to Feed the Hungry, you’ll get a long sleeve shirt with the Sacramento skyline embroidered on the front.

Remember : You can’t specifically sign up for the 5k or 10k race — Instead, you’ll decide on the morning of the run. If you plan to run the 10K, be sure to get to the start line at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The 5K race will start shortly after at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Virtual participants will also receive a shirt and a bib when they register and will be free to run or walk when and wherever they want.

What to expect on race day

Run to Feed the Hungry kicks off the morning of Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Please leave furry pets, roller blades, scooters and skateboards at home.

START TIMES FOR THE 10K RACE

8:15 a.m. - timed participants

- timed participants 8:20 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. - untimed participants

START TIMES FOR THE 5K RACE

9 a.m. to 9:05 a.m . - timed participants

9:40 a.m. - untimed participants

Remember this rule : Strollers, baby joggers and wagons are only welcome in the untimed events.

WHERE IS THE RACE?

The race is one big loop, beginning on J Street near the entrance of Sacramento State’s campus and into the tree-lined streets of East Sacramento. Here’s a look at the course .

RESULTS AND AWARDS

There won’t be an award ceremony. Instead, according to Run to Feed the Hungry’s website , money and awards will be mailed within a week after the event.

Results and awards will be broken down into several groups and to be eligible for both, you must be part of the timed runners group that includes a “timing chip on your bib.” To get an idea of how fast you need to run, take a look at past race results.

The top three racers in each age group will get both a medal and an award. Here are the age groups:

12 and under

13 to 15

16 to 18

19 to 24

25 to 29

30 to 34

35 to 39

40 to 44

45 to 49

50 to 54

55 to 59

60 to 64

65 to 69

70 to 74

75 to 79

80 and up

The top overall male and female participants in both the 5k and 10k race will get a plaque and prize money:

First place - $300

- $300 Second place - $200

- $200 Third place - $100

The top three male and female participants ages 40 and up in both the 5k and 10k race will get a plaque and price money:

First place - $150

- $150 Second place - $100

- $100 Third place - $50

Run to Feed the Hungry is not a dog-friendly event. Roller blades, scooters and skateboards should be left at home.

Where should I park on race day?

Free parking will be available at Sacramento State on the day of the race. Just remember: The J Street entrance into the campus will be closed to all cars until after the race is over.

People can find additional parking on residential streets between 56th and 58th Streets between M and H Streets. More parking options are highlighted on the map.

A piece of advice from Run to Feed the Hungry : Carpool and allow plenty of time for parking.

Free bike parking will be available near registration, just don’t forget to bring a lock for it.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…