BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO