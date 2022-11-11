Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Rabid pet cat attacks its owner, North Carolina officials say
A rabid pet cat attacked its owner after contracting the disease from a wild animal, North Carolina health officials said. The cat is believed to have gotten rabies from an “unspecified wild animal” during the week of Nov. 2 in the “southern central part” of Brunswick County, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Brunswick County Health Services.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Firefighters promote Crash Responder Safety Week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Monday through Friday, November 14th through 18th, is Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW). Firefighters and paramedics are urging the public to use extreme caution while driving near traffic accidents. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, this initiative is designed to...
WECT
Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries. Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County cat tests positive for rabies
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A cat that attacked its owner in Brunswick County has tested positive for rabies. It’s believed the cat contracted rabies during an encounter with a wild animal in the southern central part of the county on November 2. The cat was injured and became ill before attacking its owner.
2 bodies found in eastern North Carolina home
Officials also said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made.
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
No students injured in Onslow Co. school bus crash
RICHLANDS, N.C. — A school bus was one of three vehicles involved in an accident near 8901 Richlands Highway on Monday morning. No students were hurt in the crash. Injuries are being reported from other vehicles involved in the accident, according to Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson. No one had been transported to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”. Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Update: Two men found dead in Bladen County identified
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway after two men were found dead early Tuesday morning. According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call that reported a shooting on Tatum and Monroe Lane in White Oak. When Bladen County Sheriff’s deputies...
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after a Wilmington police officer was injured during a traffic stop on Friday night. Dashon Davis, 32, is charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Flee to Elude, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and RDO Inflicting Serious Injury.
NC man charged with rape, kidnapping of 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville woman facing several drug charges following traffic stop
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville woman is facing a list of charges following an early morning traffic stop in Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Baldwin, 41, was pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning when he noticed the vehicle she was driving was had a fictitious tag.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman convicted in trial for 2021 case involving deadly rideshare hit and run
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A jury came to a verdict in the trial of Rebecker Wilson. Wilson was charged in a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi/rideshare service where a teen was killed in Wilmington. Jury deliberations began the morning of Monday, November 14, and they came to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry expands across Cape Fear
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, also known as “WARM”, now has a location in in Elizabethtown. The new office will serve Bladen and Columbus counties, and is located in the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber Of Commerce, in the Small Business Incubator. “WARM” provides free home...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 commemoration wraps up after ten-days of events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A stage play based off historical events, in which countless number of successful Black people were killed, helped wrap up New Hanover County’s 1898 commemoration initiative on Sunday. New Hanover’s ten-day commemoration events, is a collaboration with the City of Wilmington, and part of...
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges
A Jacksonville man was sentenced on November 2, 2022 to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Lee Graham, 31, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 4, 2022.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sun Country Airlines announces new service from Wilmington International Airport
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another air carrier will soon be offering service from ILM. Sun Country Airlines announcing plans to fly non-stop between Wilmington and Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning June of 2023. Tuesday’s announcement is part of the airline’s 15-city route expansion. “We’re excited to launch this new, nonstop route...
