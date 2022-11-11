Read full article on original website
El Centro Library Is Open
(Library open for public use)....It is the new El Centro Public Library. The Grand Opening was held last week. The library had operated in a temporary facility for the past ten years. The permanent Library on State Street was seriously damaged in a 7.2 earthquake. The new facility is on North Imperial Avenue. It is open to the public from Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. More information is available at cityofelcentro.org/library/
A Tree for All
The Imperial Irrigation District is accepting reservations for the Tree for All program. Residential customers who are IID account holders can register for a free shade tree at the IID website. Customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, located to maximize energy savings. The Tree for All program is one of many public benefits programs offered by the IID. Trees can reduce energy costs by up to 20 per cent and provide many other community benefits. More information is available at the IID website.
17th Annual Honey Festival
The 17th Annual Honey Festival is Saturday. The event highlights the honey industry and Westmorland. Things start with a Pancake Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day with events including a Spelling Bee Challenge, Honey Tasting, Beekeeper of the Year Award, a Parade and Dance Performances as well as plenty of family fun. The theme, Bee a Leader, Bee Brave, Bee Kind and Bee Positive.
Free Concert
The United States Air Force Band will perform in a free concert Tuesday. The U. S. Air Force Airmen of Distinction will appear at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Jimmie Cannon Theater on the campus of Southwest High School in El Centro. The concert is sponsored by Central Union High School District Bands.
Work Planned For Orchard Road
(A portion of Orchard Road to be closed)...The County Public Works Department issued the announcement. Orchard Road from Fourth Street in Holtville to Interstate 8 will be closed from Tuesday November 15 to January 26. It will bve a 73 day closure from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. for road improvements. Vehicles can expect delays due to lane closures. Truck traffic should find an alternate route.
Inmate Death Investigated
Officials at Centinela State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate Monday morning. The prison says that at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, inmate William Quintero was attacked by two other incarcerated individuals. Quitero, 47, was admitted to the prison system from Los Angeles County in July of 1999. He was serving life without parole for first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. Quintero suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to a Riverside County hospital where he died several hours later. Two inmates believed responsible for the attack have been moved to segregated housing while investigation continues. The inmates were identified as Jose Perez, 46, serving a life sentence without possibility of parole for murder and Juan Serrano, 34, also serving life without the possibility of parole for murder. Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered.
