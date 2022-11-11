ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

94.5 KATS

9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day

One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
YAKIMA, WA
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima City Council Talks About New Aquatic Center

The Yakima City Council meets on Tuesday with a relatively short agenda. The council will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 Preliminary Biennial Budget and talk about the formation of a committee to talk about the proposed Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center. Earlier this year the city received $1 million from the state to help fund the project. Many people for years have wanted a new pool at the park.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwbusiness.com

‘A community dream come true ...’

Aaron Edwards, CEO of Lake Chelan Health, center, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony on Oct. 15. Looking on are current and former hospital board members and hospital staff. RuthEdna Keys/WBJ.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants

Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez's case. Isaiah Hernandez is 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He...
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Victims identified from canoe accident near Warden

WARDEN, Wash. — Three people, including a father and his two sons, were killed, and a third son was rescued from a canoe accident that happened near Warden in Grant County. The bodies of 32-year-old Miguel Porfirio De Dios and six-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered on Sunday afternoon. The body of eight-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered early Saturday...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two men found dead inside Warden home

WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a home in Warden Thursday night. Warden Police were called to 508 S. Ash Street at around 11 p.m. and found two men in their late-20s dead inside the house. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul...
WARDEN, WA

