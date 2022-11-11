Read full article on original website
Wenatchee Valley FD’s Combined Resources Help in Response to Three Separate Fires Sunday Evening
The recent consolidation of several fire districts in Chelan and Douglas Counties into a single agency appears to be paying early dividends for the local community. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to three separate fires within a four-hour span Sunday evening. The first occurred at around 6:30 in the...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day
One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
Yakima City Council Talks About New Aquatic Center
The Yakima City Council meets on Tuesday with a relatively short agenda. The council will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 Preliminary Biennial Budget and talk about the formation of a committee to talk about the proposed Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center. Earlier this year the city received $1 million from the state to help fund the project. Many people for years have wanted a new pool at the park.
ncwbusiness.com
‘A community dream come true ...’
Aaron Edwards, CEO of Lake Chelan Health, center, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony on Oct. 15. Looking on are current and former hospital board members and hospital staff. RuthEdna Keys/WBJ.
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants
Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
nbcrightnow.com
15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez's case. Isaiah Hernandez is 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He...
Victims identified from canoe accident near Warden
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people, including a father and his two sons, were killed, and a third son was rescued from a canoe accident that happened near Warden in Grant County. The bodies of 32-year-old Miguel Porfirio De Dios and six-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered on Sunday afternoon. The body of eight-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered early Saturday...
Two men found dead inside Warden home
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a home in Warden Thursday night. Warden Police were called to 508 S. Ash Street at around 11 p.m. and found two men in their late-20s dead inside the house. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul...
kpq.com
Suspect Behind Tavern Assault to Serve Nearly Five Years in Prison
A suspect that was found guilty of punching a bouncer in the face was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday. 28-year-old Chase Speegle was found guilty of second-degree assault by a trial by jury. Back in Jan. 14, 2022, video surveillance footage showed Speegle punching a bouncer in...
