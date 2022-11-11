Wynonna Judd Snaps Pics With ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser, Katy Perry at 2022 CMA Awards

(Photo via Getty Images / Jason Kempin / Staff)

Days after the show, Wynonna Judd is looking back on an incredible night at the 2022 CMA Awards. At the ceremony, Judd presented Brothers Osbourne with the Vocal Duo of the Year award. Behind the scenes, Judd managed to snap a handful of pics with some of the other country music stars and celebrities that were on hand for the event.

On Friday morning, Judd dropped a series of pics writing, “Presented the award for Vocal Duo of the Year, made some new friends, celebrated @mirandalambert’s birthday and came home to cook from the garden. What else is there to do? #cmaawards.”

Pop superstar Katy Perry, Brothers Osbourne, Peyton Manning, Miranda Lambert, and Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser from “Yellowstone” all make an appearance in the photos.

During the show, Wynonna Judd spoke out about the loss of her mother, and former bandmate, Naomi Judd. She opened up about how difficult it’s been since her mom’s passing, but how the support from fans has gone a long way to help in the healing process.

“In death there is life, and here I am,” she said. “Thank you for your love and your support. These past six months have been a time to grieve and a time to be grateful. I am humbled and honored tonight to still have a seat at the table of country music. I have the opportunity of presenting the CMA award for duo, which mom and I won seven times.”

Wynonna Judd Remembers Naomi, Speaks Out About Grief

Since Naomi’s passing, Wynonna has been open about the process of learning to cope with the heartbreaking loss. Most recently, she addressed Naomi’s death in an interview with 20/20. During the conversation, the country icon explained how it’s going to take time to deal with the devastating situation.

“When you lose somebody you love, there is no manual,” Wynonna Judd said. “If it takes you six months or six years, that’s okay. Don’t be surprised [by] how intense it is. I think sometimes we think, “Oh, snap out of it. It’s not that big of a deal.’ No, it is a big deal and it’s okay to take time.”

Wynonna also mentioned that she feels that she’s in the “sixth” stage of grief over her mother’s death. “There are five stages of grief, they say. There are actually six. The sixth stage is finding meaning in all of it,” she explained.