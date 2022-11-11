Read full article on original website
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Murder Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department released a photo of the murder suspect who shot 21-year-old Juwaan Henry to death on August 25th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 8 pm, police responded to a shooting on the 800 Block of 7th Street. Police found Henry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. He did not survive. 24-year-old Dwayne Brooks, Junior of D.C. was identified as the suspect. Brooks is wanted for First Degree Murder. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
Wbaltv.com
Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Stray Bullet Shot Through Front Door Injures 9-Year-Old Child In Glen Burnie: Police
Authorities say that a 9-year-old child was hospitalized in Maryland on Sunday morning after being struck by a bullet that went through a door. In Anne Arundel County, a 9-year-old gunshot victim was brought in at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, to the emergency room of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment and evaluation.
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, a woman was hit by a car in the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road around 7 p.m. When first...
WJLA
Stray bullet wounds 9-year-old child inside Glen Burnie home, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 9-year-old child was shot by a stray bullet early Monday in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said just before 2 a.m. Monday the child was taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. One of...
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
Man shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
WJLA
Man shot, another injured after brawl turned shooting at Clyde's restaurant in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — A man was shot and another man was assaulted following an argument at Clyde's restaurant in Chevy Chase, Md. early Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Police Department. Officers were called to the Clyde’s in Chevy Chase located in the 5400 block of Wisconsin...
NBC Washington
Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter
The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
Teen Stripped, Beaten During Botched Maryland Drug Deal When Friends Pay With Fake Cash: Police
Detectives in Anne Arundel County continue to investigate a drug deal gone bad that left a teen victim stripped and robbed, leading to the arrest of one man while two others remain on the loose. Laurel resident Markell Joyner, 24, is facing drug and weapon charges following an incident with...
alxnow.com
Shots fired in West End of King Street on Friday night
No arrests were made after shots were fired in the West End on Friday night (Nov. 11). Alexandria Police reported the incident at 8:35 p.m. on The shots were fired in a residential area in the 4300 block of King Street. There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
Police: Fairfax man fatally shot neighbor’s dog
Police determined that the dog and its owner were in the apartment building's breezeway when the owner exchanged words with 33-year-old Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, who also lives in the building.
