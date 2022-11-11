ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo of Murder Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department released a photo of the murder suspect who shot 21-year-old Juwaan Henry to death on August 25th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 8 pm, police responded to a shooting on the 800 Block of 7th Street. Police found Henry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. He did not survive. 24-year-old Dwayne Brooks, Junior of D.C. was identified as the suspect. Brooks is wanted for First Degree Murder. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Stray Bullet Shot Through Front Door Injures 9-Year-Old Child In Glen Burnie: Police

Authorities say that a 9-year-old child was hospitalized in Maryland on Sunday morning after being struck by a bullet that went through a door. In Anne Arundel County, a 9-year-old gunshot victim was brought in at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, to the emergency room of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment and evaluation.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.   
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter

The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
alxnow.com

Shots fired in West End of King Street on Friday night

No arrests were made after shots were fired in the West End on Friday night (Nov. 11). Alexandria Police reported the incident at 8:35 p.m. on The shots were fired in a residential area in the 4300 block of King Street. There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

