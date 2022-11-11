Read full article on original website
One dead in single-car crash in Spartanburg Co.
One person died Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed after striking tree in Spartanburg County crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A deadly crash in Spartanburg County has claimed the life of a driver, according to troopers. Troopers say that the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning near Overhills Circle. According to troopers, the 28-year-old driver was traveling north on SC Highway 9 when they ran...
Woman dies in single-car crash in Laurens Co.
A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to Upstate crash after driver was trapped in vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Anderson County. Troopers said it happened Sunday on Bishops Branch Road. According to troopers, an 80-year-old driver was traveling south when their vehicle traveled off the side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned. The coroner...
1 dead in Anderson Co. crash
ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision in Anderson County Sunday night. According to deputies, the driver of a 2014 Chevy Coupe was traveling south on Bishops Branch Road near Louis Drive when they traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert, leading the car to then […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver of Anderson County crash
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said an 80-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Bishops Branch Road on Sunday afternoon. The coroner says the victim, Don Stephan Scott, died at the...
Seven people die in separate weekend crashes in the Upstate
Another Upstate weekend marred by fatal traffic accidents from the Mountains to the Piedmont, in total seven people lost their lives in the various crashes.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
WYFF4.com
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver after crash in Clinton
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner said an 80-year-old woman is dead after a single-car crash in Laurens County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sunday, Nov. 13 at around 1:40 p.m. on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive. The coroner said...
1 dead in Greenville Co. head-on crash
GREENVILLE, C.O. (WSPA) – A person has died following a vehicle collision in Greenville County Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2022 Kia was traveling north on Jones Mill Road when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Ford. The driver of the 2022 […]
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Vehicles collide in Spartanburg Co., resulting in one death and multiple injuries
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a crash that claimed one person’s life on Sunday. Officials say the collision occurred at Berry Shoals Rd., nearly four miles South of Duncan. Troopers say a 27-year-old driver of a Nissan sedan and the...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after single-car crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an 80-year-old from Clinton has died after a single-car crash in Laurens County. It happened on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive in Clinton, SC around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. SCHP says the driver went off the road,...
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
