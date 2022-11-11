ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision in Anderson County Sunday night. According to deputies, the driver of a 2014 Chevy Coupe was traveling south on Bishops Branch Road near Louis Drive when they traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert, leading the car to then […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver of Anderson County crash

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said an 80-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Bishops Branch Road on Sunday afternoon. The coroner says the victim, Don Stephan Scott, died at the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver after crash in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner said an 80-year-old woman is dead after a single-car crash in Laurens County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sunday, Nov. 13 at around 1:40 p.m. on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive. The coroner said...
CLINTON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Greenville Co. head-on crash

GREENVILLE, C.O. (WSPA) – A person has died following a vehicle collision in Greenville County Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2022 Kia was traveling north on Jones Mill Road when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Ford. The driver of the 2022 […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies after single-car crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an 80-year-old from Clinton has died after a single-car crash in Laurens County. It happened on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive in Clinton, SC around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. SCHP says the driver went off the road,...
CLINTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy