ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinna, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Penobscot Deputies Arrest Three in Greenbush with Dangerous Drugs

Three people are facing drug charges after they were allegedly caught in Greenbush with fentanyl and other drugs. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies went to the Greenbush home in search of a wanted suspect at approximately 8:00 Friday night. When they arrived, they encountered 30-year-old David Paterson, 26-year-old Latasha Shaffer, and 26-year-old Nicholas Paterson, all of Greenbush, who were at the residence. Deputies ran a check on the occupants and found that David Paterson had several active warrants out for his arrest and active bail conditions. Shaffer also had a warrant out for her arrest and active bail conditions, and Nicholas Paterson had active bail conditions. All three were placed in custody while police searched the home.
GREENBUSH, ME
B98.5

Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop

After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
CLINTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
wabi.tv

1 killed in Corinth crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
CORINTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Corinth man dies in truck crash

CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
CORINTH, ME
WMTW

Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
CHELSEA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
BELFAST, ME
WGME

Maine teen accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attack on mosque indicted

WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Waterville teenager who was allegedly planning an ISIS-inspired attack was indicted for conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices. A federal grand jury charged 19-year-old Xavier Pelkey on November 9. Pelkey was originally indicted on April 15. Court documents revealed...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Police Arrest 2 for Robbery, Kidnapping on Court Street

Detective Brent Beaulieu says officers were called to a Bangor residence at approximately 9:45 Tuesday night for a report of a man with multiple facial injuries that was holding a firearm. When the officers arrived, they found the man who immediately gave the weapon to them. The man advised them that he had been at a Court Street home with his girlfriend when two people arrived and physically assaulted him. The man said he was also cut with an edged weapon. After the initial assault, the man and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom. Eventually, the male victim was able to get control of the gun and escaped by jumping out a window.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
lcnme.com

Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro

Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel

CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
CAMDEN, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy