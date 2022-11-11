Detective Brent Beaulieu says officers were called to a Bangor residence at approximately 9:45 Tuesday night for a report of a man with multiple facial injuries that was holding a firearm. When the officers arrived, they found the man who immediately gave the weapon to them. The man advised them that he had been at a Court Street home with his girlfriend when two people arrived and physically assaulted him. The man said he was also cut with an edged weapon. After the initial assault, the man and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom. Eventually, the male victim was able to get control of the gun and escaped by jumping out a window.

BANGOR, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO