Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Arizona Cardinals have lost a pass-catcher for the remainder of the season. Tight end Zach Ertz apparently suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10’s win against the Los Angeles Rams. He was seen in a knee brace after the game. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the...
Packers’ Randall Cobb to Return from IR, Team Also Signs Dede Westbrook
The Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb will officially return from IR in Week 11. He can return after being placed on injured reserve post-Week 6. The team also signed wide receiver Dede Westbrook to their practice squad. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on Monday. Cobb...
Packers Cut WR Amari Rodgers and RB Kylin Hill
The Green Bay Packers have cut two players that were drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Amari Rodgers was cut on Monday after fumbling the ball for the fifth time during Week 10’s win against the Cowboys. Running back Kylin Hill was also cut from the roster.
Bears Place Khalil Herbert on IR
The Chicago Bears have placed running back Khalil Herbert on IR. This means that Herbert will miss at least four weeks. Their bye week comes in Week 14, meaning he might only miss three games, but could possibly stay on injured reserve for longer. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news...
Titans CB Caleb Farley Suffers Back Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Caleb Farley has suffered another injury. He is reported to have a herniated disc in his back, which is likely to keep him out for a few weeks. It is unclear how much time Farley will miss with the back injury. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported...
Dallas Goedert to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has suffered a shoulder injury. During the Eagles’ first loss of the 2022-2023 NFL season, Goedert left the field after getting his facemask grabbed and losing a fumble. The injury is not expected to end his season. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported...
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 11
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 11. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 11 Recap
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football week 11 recap.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Placed on IR
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will land on the injured reserve list after suffering an ankle injury in Week 10. It has been confirmed that Kupp has a high-ankle sprain, which have been popping up with regularity in the NFL the season, causing him to miss at least four games on IR.
Cardinals Cut RB Eno Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising move on Monday. They have reportedly cut running back Eno Benjamin despite him playing well after being forced into the RB1 role due to injuries on the roster. The exact reasoning as to why he was cut is unknown at time of writing. ESPN...
College Football Playoff Bracketology November 13
Each week teams will be fighting for position in an effort to make the College Football Playoff. The teams will be ranked each week, but what matters most is who they have played and beaten already on the field. Preseason rankings will not be taken into consideration here. Here is College Football Playoff Bracketology November 13.
College Football Week 12 News and Notes
The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 12 news and notes. 3 Virginia Football Players Die in A Shooting. Three Virginia football players have passed...
