ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

News Maker Andrea Cosans of WFCC-CAP on renovations

The Winchester Frederick County Congregational Community Action Program (WFCC-CAP) has gone through some expansion and renovations. We spoke with Executive Director of WFCCAP Andrea Cosans about the changes in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Andrea tells us about...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Camping for Hunger 2022 opens at the Royal Plaza

The River 953 and Fox Sports Radio 1450 are currently collecting nonperishable food items, monetary donations, personal hygiene items and food gift cards through the period. The annual campaign helps Front Royal Warren County C-Cap help those in need through the entire winter thanks to the community. Individuals, corporations and...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

WCFR respond to Hurricane Nicole’s remnants

Hurricane Nicole’s remnants affected Warren County according to a report from the Warren County Fire and Rescue Department. A tree was reported to have fallen into a single-family home at 88 High Ridge Road around 8 p.m. Friday. An individual had to be evaluated by Emergency Medical personnel but...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
CULPEPER, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester helps bring back native thistle

The City of Winchester’s Arborist Jordan Herring and retired Shenandoah University professor and wetlands expert Woody Bousquet are assisting the US Fish and Wildlife Service with a new project. They are working together to help bring back native thistles. Native thistles are an important part of the ecosystem, especially...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest

The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
CULPEPER, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Intoxicated Individual Incarcerated

A Fredericksburg woman ended up incarcerated after making a scene in South Stafford. On November 12th at approximately 11:00 p.m., Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to the area of Kings Highway and Little Falls Road for reports of a disturbance. The caller advised there was a woman in the roadway waving her arms. When Deputy Pitts arrived in the area, a woman quickly approached her asking if she was a real officer. Deputy Pitts was in fact a real officer and inquired as to what was happening. The woman responded saying all she knew is that she was really high.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
DUMFRIES, VA
WTOP

Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner

Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy