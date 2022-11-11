ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test your knowledge: Nov. 11 weekly news quiz

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Pennsylvania’s midterm election was this week. According to AP’s called races, who won the election for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat ?

Who won the election for governor of Pennsylvania , according to AP?

Who will be Pennsylvania’s next lieutenant governor ?

And which Midstate candidate did NOT win their Congressional election , according to the AP results: Dan Meuser, Lloyd Smucker, Scott Perry, or Shamaine Daniels?

If you’ve been inundated with election news lately, here’s a fun question unrelated to politics. The earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport happened in 1940 and 1972. On what date did they occur?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.

Related
abc27 News

What has the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law done for Pennsylvanians?

PENNSYILVANIA (WHTM) — It has officially been a full year since President Joe Biden first signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIL) into law – so how has Pennsylvania benefited? According to a Nov. release from the White House, $7.9 billion in infrastructure funding has been announced for Pennsylvania and already has been allocated […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Nov. 15, 1763: Mason and Dixon arrive in America

(WHTM) — More than 250 years ago today, Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon arrived in Philadelphia to begin their survey of the boundary lines between Pennsylvania and Maryland. It would take them almost five years to complete the work. The actual survey work couldn’t start until spring of 1764. Mason and Dixon spent much of […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania leaders celebrate free glasses for students partnership

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania leaders on Monday celebrated a partnership with nonprofit Vision To Learn that will help students in low-income communities access free vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) and Department of Education (PDE), leaders visited Hannah Penn K-8 school to participate in a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter

Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
VIRGINIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. Liquor Control Board offering lottery for rare products

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is holding a lottery for 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys. The Van Winkle Lottery will include Kentucky whiskeys produced by Pappy Van Winkle’s grandson using four-generation-old recipes, which are some of the most sought-after bottles in the world, according to the PLCB. The PLCB said drawings […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who will be Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The looming retirement of Republican Pat Toomey opened up the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race and made it one of the biggest, most closely watched races in the country. On November 9, Democrat John Fetterman declared victory and Republican Mehmet Oz conceded the Senate race fueled by ads and social media wars that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Will Tropical Storm Nicole affect Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Heavy rainfall is expected across Pennsylvania for most of the day on Friday and overnight into Saturday morning due to the remnants of Tropical Strom Nicole. PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) remind residents to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain and be alert for possible flooding on roadways […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

#1 Hempfield dominates #8 Carlisle in District III 6A Quarterfinals

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Hempfield dominated (#8) Carlisle by a score of 30-14 on Friday, Nov. 11 in the 6A Quarterfinals. (#1) Hempfield will play (#5) Manheim Township in the 6A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

