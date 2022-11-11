Test your knowledge: Nov. 11 weekly news quiz

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Pennsylvania’s midterm election was this week. According to AP’s called races, who won the election for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat ?

Who won the election for governor of Pennsylvania , according to AP?

Who will be Pennsylvania’s next lieutenant governor ?

And which Midstate candidate did NOT win their Congressional election , according to the AP results: Dan Meuser, Lloyd Smucker, Scott Perry, or Shamaine Daniels?

If you’ve been inundated with election news lately, here’s a fun question unrelated to politics. The earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport happened in 1940 and 1972. On what date did they occur?

