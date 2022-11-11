DECATUR,GA—DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections announces the risk-limiting audit for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. The audit will commence on Nov. 17, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the Stonecrest office of the Department of Voter Registration and Elections, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, Ga 30038, and will continue until completion on or before Nov. 18, 2022, at 5 p.m. The audit is open to the public.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO