Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County VRE sets General Election risk-limiting audit Nov. 17
DECATUR,GA—DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections announces the risk-limiting audit for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. The audit will commence on Nov. 17, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the Stonecrest office of the Department of Voter Registration and Elections, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, Ga 30038, and will continue until completion on or before Nov. 18, 2022, at 5 p.m. The audit is open to the public.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Schools shift to virtual learning on Dec. 6 due to run-off elections
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has designated Tuesday, Dec. 6, as a virtual learning day for all students. Many schools across the district serve as polling locations, and this transition to virtual learning will ensure fewer disruptions to students and faculty and help facilitate a smooth election day for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff.
On Common Ground News
Aircraft manufacturing plant to open in Covington , GA, 1,000 jobs coming
COVINGTON, GA–Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that Archer Aviation Inc., an aerospace company advancing sustainable urban air mobility, will create 1,000 jobs. The new plant will invest $118 million over 10 years in a new state-of-the-art electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) manufacturing facility located alongside the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County.
Comments / 0