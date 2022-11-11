ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MID-ATLANTIC THREE STARS: november 14

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: HYBRID ECLIPSE. Last time out, this mare faced the likes of Nest in the Beldame Stakes at Aqueduct. On Saturday, she got some class relief in the Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, and took full advantage as she won by three lengths. She drafted in last place early on, while Baby Man and Malibu Beauty set the early pace. On the final turn, she made a strong three-wide move and took the lead at the top of the lane. Under Sheldon Russell, she pulled away from the others and won handily, going 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.05 for her second stakes win of the year. She’s owned by The Elkstone Group LLC and trained by Brittany Russell.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: $765,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Hagerstown

Happy days are here for our newest Multi-Match jackpot winner! The Maryland Lottery has the Winner’s Circle ready for the lucky player who won the $765,000 jackpot in the Monday, Nov. 14 drawing. The winner, who is the fifth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $765,000 annuity paid over 25 years, or an estimated $515,000 cash option (both figures are before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 1, 7, 11, 20, 21 and 26 was sold at Break Away II Sports Lounge located at 13726 Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theriver953.com

Winchester helps bring back native thistle

The City of Winchester’s Arborist Jordan Herring and retired Shenandoah University professor and wetlands expert Woody Bousquet are assisting the US Fish and Wildlife Service with a new project. They are working together to help bring back native thistles. Native thistles are an important part of the ecosystem, especially...
WINCHESTER, VA
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
theracingbiz.com

Pimlico-Laurel project over budget, behind schedule. Now what?

When the Maryland General Assembly passed the Racing and Community Development Act in 2020, it was hailed by Thoroughbred industry insiders as “our Triple Crown.” The law provided the financial structure and wherewithal to permit the renovation of PImlico as a worthy home for the Preakness Stakes and the refurbishment of Laurel Park as a world-class everyday home to Maryland racing.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery

2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
CLARKSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region

CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
CUMBERLAND, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC

