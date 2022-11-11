Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: HYBRID ECLIPSE. Last time out, this mare faced the likes of Nest in the Beldame Stakes at Aqueduct. On Saturday, she got some class relief in the Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, and took full advantage as she won by three lengths. She drafted in last place early on, while Baby Man and Malibu Beauty set the early pace. On the final turn, she made a strong three-wide move and took the lead at the top of the lane. Under Sheldon Russell, she pulled away from the others and won handily, going 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.05 for her second stakes win of the year. She’s owned by The Elkstone Group LLC and trained by Brittany Russell.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO