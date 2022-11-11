Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
theracingbiz.com
MID-ATLANTIC THREE STARS: november 14
Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: HYBRID ECLIPSE. Last time out, this mare faced the likes of Nest in the Beldame Stakes at Aqueduct. On Saturday, she got some class relief in the Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, and took full advantage as she won by three lengths. She drafted in last place early on, while Baby Man and Malibu Beauty set the early pace. On the final turn, she made a strong three-wide move and took the lead at the top of the lane. Under Sheldon Russell, she pulled away from the others and won handily, going 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.05 for her second stakes win of the year. She’s owned by The Elkstone Group LLC and trained by Brittany Russell.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: $765,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Hagerstown
Happy days are here for our newest Multi-Match jackpot winner! The Maryland Lottery has the Winner’s Circle ready for the lucky player who won the $765,000 jackpot in the Monday, Nov. 14 drawing. The winner, who is the fifth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $765,000 annuity paid over 25 years, or an estimated $515,000 cash option (both figures are before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 1, 7, 11, 20, 21 and 26 was sold at Break Away II Sports Lounge located at 13726 Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown.
connect-bridgeport.com
Tickets for Bridgeport, Martinsburg Class AAA Quarterfinal Clash Available to Purchase Online
Tickets for the Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game at Cobourn Field in Martinsburg between No. 6 Bridgeport and the No. 3 Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will be available to purchse digitally only. Tickets can be purchased HERE.
connect-bridgeport.com
No. 6 Indians to Face No. 3 Martinsburg on Saturday Night in Class AAA Quarterfinals
The showdown between Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport and No. 3 Martinsburg will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Martinsburg. BHS head coach Tyler Phares said he chose Saturday so the Indians would have the normal amount of days to prepare for the game since their 41-13 win against Cabell Midland was played on Saturday as well.
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems like a resort. Take a look around.
ffxnow.com
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
theriver953.com
Winchester helps bring back native thistle
The City of Winchester’s Arborist Jordan Herring and retired Shenandoah University professor and wetlands expert Woody Bousquet are assisting the US Fish and Wildlife Service with a new project. They are working together to help bring back native thistles. Native thistles are an important part of the ecosystem, especially...
WTOP
Saved By the Jingle Bells: Mario Lopez to visit Westfield Montgomery for holidays
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. When you wake up in the morning and your alarm clock gives out a warning, it’s alright because you’re saved by the jingle bells. Mario Lopez is coming to Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Maryland for “Home for the Holidays” on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
theracingbiz.com
Pimlico-Laurel project over budget, behind schedule. Now what?
When the Maryland General Assembly passed the Racing and Community Development Act in 2020, it was hailed by Thoroughbred industry insiders as “our Triple Crown.” The law provided the financial structure and wherewithal to permit the renovation of PImlico as a worthy home for the Preakness Stakes and the refurbishment of Laurel Park as a world-class everyday home to Maryland racing.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
mocoshow.com
$100,008 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
A North Potomac man has claimed the $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold earlier this month at Steve’s Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A North Potomac man took the drive to Baltimore to claim a $100,008 Powerball prize. The excited...
morgancountyusa.org
Electric School Buses Shuttling Legislators from Cacapon State Park to Berkeley Springs
West Virginia state legislators, meeting at Cacapon State Park this week for interim meetings, won’t be sucking diesel fumes riding on school buses, like the school kids in Morgan County do every morning. Instead, the legislators will be riding on clean, fume-free electric school buses. Three of the brand...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
fox5dc.com
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV sky
A West Virginia witness at Kearneysville reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that appeared fluid as it crossed the sky at about 1:27 a.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
