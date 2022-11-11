Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run
Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss
Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
WATCH: What Indiana head coach Tom Allen said about Ohio State after the game
Indiana knew it would be an uphill climb both ways (apparently in snow) to come into the ‘Shoe and beat No. 2 Ohio State. It proved too big of a challenge: The Hoosiers gave up a bushel of big plays on defense and misfired often on offense against a talented and balanced team.
College football rankings: Week 12 AP Top 25 released
College football rankings are getting another update to the 2022 season as we head into Week 12. As we move forward with 2 weekends left before conference championships, the AP Top 25 has been updated with some familiar faces at the top. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all remained...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Nebraska, 34-3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Somehow, a game in which Michigan football won in dominating fashion was quite ho-hum, a relatively boring affair. Yet, the Wolverines won big, having beaten Nebraska, 34-3. Again, Blake Corum shined, and again, the pass game wasn’t firing on all cylinders. But the defense held the Huskers to three points, including none in the second half. The Wolverines have given up three second-half points cumulatively over the past five games, dating to Week 6 at Indiana.
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Maryland game
No. 2 Ohio State is in the final stretch run of the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes have navigated through 10 games, managing to win them all. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray rolled over Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 56-14. None of that will matter, however, if Ohio State...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
College Football Playoff rankings projection following Week 11
Where did the fall go? All of a sudden you look up one November evening and just like that you’ve got just two weeks of regular season games left before conference championships and December take over. In this writer’s humble opinion, fall is the best time of the year...
Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50
A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday. Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend. The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
Joel Klatt releases his college football rankings after Week 11, rethinks Ohio State
Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt is at it again. Each week he takes in and absorbs what he sees across the landscape of college football and forms an opinion on the pecking order of the top teams. He has historically been very kind to Ohio State, but he has dropped the Buckeyes in his rankings in recent weeks.
Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52
A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
Fields Only QB in SB Era With Multiple 60+ Yard Rushing TDs
Fields only QB in SB era with multiple 60yard rushing TDs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite the Bears' loss to the Lions on Sunday, Justin Fields continues to prove his ability to run the football. According to NFL research, Fields is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl...
