‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose Reveals Why She’s ‘Stunned’ About Falling Out With Heather Gay (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Fred Hayes/Bravo

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are witnessing a completely new dynamic between Whitney Rose and Heather Gay on season 3. The “Bad Weather” cousins still haven’t recovered from their brutal fight during the cast trip to Arizona, over an alleged rumor about co-star Lisa Barlow‘s marriage. “Today, we are still not in a great space,” Whitney, 36, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the latest episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast.

“Not the space that I’m hopeful that we can get back to. But it’s fine,” Whitney said about her current relationship with Heather, 40. “I think that after everything that has happened, sometimes it’s okay to just pause. It really is. And sometimes it’s needed.”

The drama between Whitney and Heather also spilled over into BravoCon last month, where they went at it during the dramatic RHOSLC panel. The former besties sat on opposite couches, Whitney with Lisa, and Heather with Meredith Marks, as chaos unfolded between the cast.

Whitney Rose and Heather Gay on season 3 of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ (Photo: Fred Hayes/Bravo)

“At BravoCon I was pretty stunned because I thought we were in a different space. I learned on the BravoCon stage during the panel that we weren’t in the space that we left in on ‘Girls Trip,’ ” said Whitney, who also filmed season 3 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip with Heather, and six other Housewives.

“So I don’t know. We’ll see,” the Wild Rose Beauty founder added, pondering the future of her relationship with Heather. “But I’m always positive about the future,” she also said. “I hope that everyone can resolve these issues. In the grand scheme of things, life is too short not to.”

Whitney Rose and Heather Gay on ‘RHOSLC’ (Photo: Jesse Grant/Bravo)

Season 3 of RHUGT, which also stars Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, and more, filmed after this current season of RHOSLC wrapped production. But according to Whitney, her and Heather were unable to get over their differences even in a completely different country.

“There was some bad weather in Thailand, for sure,” Whitney teased. “However, I thought it improved, but then I found out at BravoCon..I was pretty shocked. I didn’t realize that maybe…I thought we were okay.”

Want more from Whitney? Listen to the full interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify! Whitney reacts to Jen Shah‘s decision to plead guilty to wire fraud charges, teases more about the drama on season 3 of RHUGT, and much more.