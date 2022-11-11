ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Football: Alabama’s practice week checklist

The Crimson Tide enters this week’s contest against Austin Peay at a disappointing 8-2 with lots to accomplish in order for Alabama to finish the season strong. The first goal this week is to avoid the “rat poison” and handle business against the Colonels on Saturday. However, this should be a great week for Alabama to focus on themselves and improve the team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert

The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
