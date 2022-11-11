Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Football: It’s time for Nick Saban to sit Bryce Young
Let’s be clear, nothing in the words that follow is a criticism of Bryce Young. He was sensational last season and when healthy the magic he conjures makes him arguably the best Alabama football quarterback of all time. In fact, Bryce is so good, even when not healthy, he...
Crimson Tide Football: Alabama’s practice week checklist
The Crimson Tide enters this week’s contest against Austin Peay at a disappointing 8-2 with lots to accomplish in order for Alabama to finish the season strong. The first goal this week is to avoid the “rat poison” and handle business against the Colonels on Saturday. However, this should be a great week for Alabama to focus on themselves and improve the team.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert
The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
High school girls basketball: 2022 Class 1A team-by-team preseason capsules
The high school girls basketball season gets underway this week and Panguitch, Wendover, Tabiona and Whitehorse open the season as preseason favorites in their respective 1A regions.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
567K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0