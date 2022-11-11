Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Christopher Turner, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Circle in Tuscaloosa. Turner is wanted on a charge of second-degree burglary. Donald Martin, 41, is last known to be...
Tuscaloosa eateries show what it means to give thanks
TUSCALOOSA – Chuck’s Fish and Five Bar will host their “Thanksgiving Feast” for the 13th consecutive year. The sister restaurants will make free meals for anybody who would like to attend. “You get a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds coming together and...
Local veterans host lunch for former prisoner of war Alex Drueke
This year, Veterans Day is extra meaningful to former prisoner of war Alex Drueke. Drueke joined his family and other veterans for a special meal to say thank you for his sacrifice. Drueke and fellow Alabamian Andy Huynh went to Ukraine earlier this year to help train Ukrainian soldiers. In...
Neighbors react to brutal murder in Cottondale
WVUA 23 has learned more information regarding a disturbing murder case in which a man’s body was found inside a storage shed in Tuscaloosa County Nov. 12. The victim is identified as 61-year-old Barry Sartain but investigators aren’t sure exactly when he was killed. “This case is not...
Cold weather shelters open for community
With a new cold front on the way the Salvation Army in Tuscaloosa is more than prepared to help those most in need of shelter. The Salvation Army housing manager Eddie Franklin said the organization will always serve as a warming and disaster center anytime there is severe weather or a natural disaster.
Local organization walks to spread awareness and end diabetes
TUSCALOOSA – Painted faces shone in the sun at Snow Hinton Park Saturday and music blasted over the speakers. The pop of streamers and loud cheers drew attention to a large line of people steadily beginning their trek around the park’s sidewalks. With November being National Diabetes Awareness...
Veterans Day celebration at the Murphy African-American Museum
Friday morning, the Murphy African-American Museum and the First African Baptist Church held an event to celebrate and remember veterans. Ulysses Lavender, an Army Infantryman, was able to see how much his service meant to his community. “It has a very special meaning for me because I’m a veteran of...
What’s next for Northport after the mayor’s resignation?
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon shocked his own council and community Monday night when he announced his resignation. This came after his proposed street renaming project was voted down. So what’s next for the city of Northport?. “I’ll miss it. I hate it. I’ll be here until December 31st,” Herndon...
