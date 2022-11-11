Read full article on original website
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
How Much Snow Will We Get? Answering Your Questions About the Approaching Storm
Snow is on the way for elevated spots across New England. But when will it start, how much snow will you get, and what will be the jackpot areas?. Here are the answers to your questions about the season's first storm:. When will it start snowing?. The first flakes arrive...
Wintry Blast Arrives in New England This Week, Bringing Snow to Some Areas
The tide has definitely turned. This week features below-normal temperatures and an introduction to winter in some parts of New England. In fact, Sunday night, the far northern part of Maine was blanketed with several inches of snow from a departing storm system. Across southern New England, the day dawns...
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season." National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing...
Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England
It's that time of the year. Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine. A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground. Workers at the National Weather Service reported...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
Here's What to Expect From This Week's Snow Storm
A cold morning turns into a chilly day. There’s less wind, but the sun won’t be around for the duration. Already our storm is marching towards New England. We’ll go overcast before the sun goes down, but the precipitation will hold back until we near midnight. When...
New data shows Massachusetts towns where deer strikes are most common
BOSTON — Deer crashes in Massachusetts are increasing, and a new report shows where they are the most common. Last year, deer crashes between the months of October and December jumped to 1,656 – the highest number on record since 2002, according to a AAA. The top Massachusetts...
WATCH: Shark Spotted on Camera Swimming in Massachusetts Lagoon
It's not exactly 'JAWS', but over this past Veterans Day weekend, a shark was spotted and caught on camera in a Massachusetts lagoon as it went for a swim near the shore. Perhaps it is no coincidence that 'JAWS' was filmed in Martha's Vineyard (despite taking place in a fictional town known as Amity Island in New York). But over the weekend, there happened to be shark seen swimming in a lagoon, also known as the Vineyard Haven Harbor waters.
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
4 Stunning Small Towns in Massachusetts Worth Visiting [Food, History, Culture]
Massachusetts is a gorgeous state. From historic cities to scenic views in nature, it's an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, especially during late fall season. One of the things I love most about this Northeastern gem is all the small towns that are making up the state - their food, local culture, and rich history.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked
In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?
It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
4 Picture Perfect Places the Kardashians Have Visited in Massachusetts
Find the perfect place to snap a picture by visiting where in Massachusetts Kardashians have been!(Photo by cottonbro studio) (MASSACHUSETTS) Looking for a Kardashians-worthy backdrop for your own family holiday card this year? Perhaps you're looking for a new place to take your next IG photo? Here are four places around Massachusetts that members of the Kardashian clan have visited, from a fun family farm to a romantic restaurant perfect for two!
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
