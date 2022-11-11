ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Here's What to Expect From This Week's Snow Storm

A cold morning turns into a chilly day. There’s less wind, but the sun won’t be around for the duration. Already our storm is marching towards New England. We’ll go overcast before the sun goes down, but the precipitation will hold back until we near midnight. When...
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

WATCH: Shark Spotted on Camera Swimming in Massachusetts Lagoon

It's not exactly 'JAWS', but over this past Veterans Day weekend, a shark was spotted and caught on camera in a Massachusetts lagoon as it went for a swim near the shore. Perhaps it is no coincidence that 'JAWS' was filmed in Martha's Vineyard (despite taking place in a fictional town known as Amity Island in New York). But over the weekend, there happened to be shark seen swimming in a lagoon, also known as the Vineyard Haven Harbor waters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
country1025.com

These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked

In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?

It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Picture Perfect Places the Kardashians Have Visited in Massachusetts

Find the perfect place to snap a picture by visiting where in Massachusetts Kardashians have been!(Photo by cottonbro studio) (MASSACHUSETTS) Looking for a Kardashians-worthy backdrop for your own family holiday card this year? Perhaps you're looking for a new place to take your next IG photo? Here are four places around Massachusetts that members of the Kardashian clan have visited, from a fun family farm to a romantic restaurant perfect for two!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

