Franklin County, VA

WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Carroll County cleared

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on Route 58 westbound in Carroll County near I-77 is causing delays. Authorities say as of 5:39 a.m., the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS

Crash cleared on I-81S in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing a delay in southbound traffic on I-81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 156.2 and drivers can expect delays. As of 5:35 p.m., the south...
wakg.com

Road Closure on Westover Dr Begins Monday

A road closure at Westover Dr between Riverside Dr and Capri Ct has been updated, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 07:00 am, Monday, November 14, and is scheduled to end at 05:00 pm, Friday, December 9.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Flash Flood Warning for City of Roanoke and eastern Roanoke County through 6:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the red-shaded counties in the map you see above until 6:15 p.m. Heavy rain with rates as high as 2 inches per hour will quickly fill low-lying areas and add extra height to waterways. If you need to be out today be sure to keep your car away from any flooded spots as cars can quickly sink in water that might seem passable. Turn around, don’t drown.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Valley Metro begins service at new bus station

ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crews search for missing person in the James River

GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Jamila Jana’a Gadson was reported missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna area of Pittsylvania County. She’s 5...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNT-TV

Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is hundreds of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Rain and wintry mix Tuesday; frigid mornings last through next week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Tuesday will be wet with precipitation on and of for 12 hours. Cold rain for most of us as temperatures will stay steady in the 30s and low 40s. But a wintry mix is possible for the higher elevations. Winter Weather Advisory is in place today for the I-81 corridor and areas west.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crashes cleared on I-81S in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. Both of these crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two vehicle crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County has been cleared, according to VDOT. The crash that happened at mile marker 93.5 on I-81N has been cleared, authorities said....
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

