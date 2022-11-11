Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Dry Bridge Road, and as of 5:56 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Carroll County cleared
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on Route 58 westbound in Carroll County near I-77 is causing delays. Authorities say as of 5:39 a.m., the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing a delay in southbound traffic on I-81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 156.2 and drivers can expect delays. As of 5:35 p.m., the south...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
wakg.com
Road Closure on Westover Dr Begins Monday
A road closure at Westover Dr between Riverside Dr and Capri Ct has been updated, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 07:00 am, Monday, November 14, and is scheduled to end at 05:00 pm, Friday, December 9.
WSLS
Flash Flood Warning for City of Roanoke and eastern Roanoke County through 6:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the red-shaded counties in the map you see above until 6:15 p.m. Heavy rain with rates as high as 2 inches per hour will quickly fill low-lying areas and add extra height to waterways. If you need to be out today be sure to keep your car away from any flooded spots as cars can quickly sink in water that might seem passable. Turn around, don’t drown.
WSLS
Valley Metro begins service at new bus station
ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
Centre Daily
Empty boat spotted on river leads to search for missing person, Virginia officials say
Officials are searching for a missing person after an empty boat was spotted on a Virginia river. Bedford County’s Swiftwater Group was training on the James River Saturday, Nov. 12, when they were stopped by a railroad employee who had spotted an empty boat. Crews immediately initiated a search.
WSLS
Crews search for missing person in the James River
GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
Winter weather safety; Drive Smart Virginia weighs in on safe driving tips
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The first winter weather advisory for the cold season is making its way to our area. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Will Perry says it’s not unusual to see winter weather in our area during this time. According to Perry, back in November of 2014, we received a half inch of snow — […]
WSLS
Looking Ahead: Patches of freezing rain Tuesday morning transition to cold, raw rain
ROANOKE, Va. – Through the first two weeks of the month, November 2022 has been one of the warmest on record. It appears as though Mother Nature took that personally, because this coming week is going to feel more like January. Monday morning starts mostly in the 20s, but...
WSLS
17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Jamila Jana’a Gadson was reported missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna area of Pittsylvania County. She’s 5...
WSLS
Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
WVNT-TV
Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is hundreds of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke County closes north, southbound lanes
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash on Franklin Road in Roanoke County is causing delays Friday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. At about 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US 220) near LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine for the report of a vehicle crash.
WSET
Rain and wintry mix Tuesday; frigid mornings last through next week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Tuesday will be wet with precipitation on and of for 12 hours. Cold rain for most of us as temperatures will stay steady in the 30s and low 40s. But a wintry mix is possible for the higher elevations. Winter Weather Advisory is in place today for the I-81 corridor and areas west.
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
WSLS
Vehicle crashes cleared on I-81S in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. Both of these crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two vehicle crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County has been cleared, according to VDOT. The crash that happened at mile marker 93.5 on I-81N has been cleared, authorities said....
Comments / 0