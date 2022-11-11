Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Stocks end day higher with inflation data in focus
U.S. stocks rose as fresh data added to evidence inflation may have peaked, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to moderate its pace of interest-rate hikes. Treasuries also ended Tuesday higher while the dollar fell. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest...
MySanAntonio
HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $37.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time...
MySanAntonio
IHS Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
LONDON (AP) _ IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.5 million in its third quarter. The London-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $521.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
U.S. household debt jumps most since 2008 even as credit-card rates surge
U.S. household debt climbed at the fastest annual pace since 2008 in the third quarter, with credit-card balances surging even as the interest rates that lenders charge to consumers hit a multi-decade high. Households added $351 billion in overall debt last quarter, taking the total to $16.5 trillion, according to...
MySanAntonio
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly...
MySanAntonio
Bankman-Fried courted legislators and regulators. Now, they're shunning him.
Before last week, FTX cofounder and political megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried had some lawmakers and regulators convinced that he was one of the few adults in the room in the wild crypto industry. Now, they can't run fast enough away from him. His fall from grace, with his digital-asset empire filing...
MySanAntonio
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio
Credit Card Debt Is Making a Comeback
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Credit card debt took a nosedive in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 as consumers stayed home, lost work and received cash infusions from the government. Two years later, it’s back. Credit card debt increased 15% year over year —...
MySanAntonio
Allot Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) _ Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter. The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 28 cents per share. The internet...
MySanAntonio
Race is on to be the next big U.S. supplier of LNG to fuel-starved Europe
It's been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter. While the U.S. filled some of the supply gap by exporting huge quantities of liquefied natural gas from its seven...
Comments / 0