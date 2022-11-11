ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

Stocks end day higher with inflation data in focus

U.S. stocks rose as fresh data added to evidence inflation may have peaked, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to moderate its pace of interest-rate hikes. Treasuries also ended Tuesday higher while the dollar fell. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest...
MySanAntonio

HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $37.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time...
MySanAntonio

IHS Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.5 million in its third quarter. The London-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $521.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio

U.S. household debt jumps most since 2008 even as credit-card rates surge

U.S. household debt climbed at the fastest annual pace since 2008 in the third quarter, with credit-card balances surging even as the interest rates that lenders charge to consumers hit a multi-decade high. Households added $351 billion in overall debt last quarter, taking the total to $16.5 trillion, according to...
MySanAntonio

US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly...
WASHINGTON STATE
MySanAntonio

Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio

Credit Card Debt Is Making a Comeback

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Credit card debt took a nosedive in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 as consumers stayed home, lost work and received cash infusions from the government. Two years later, it’s back. Credit card debt increased 15% year over year —...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Allot Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) _ Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter. The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 28 cents per share. The internet...

