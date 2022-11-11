WWE News: Note On When Tiffany Stratton Will Be Back, Preview For Latest Table For 3, Final Moments Of Last 10 Survivor Series Events

Read full article on original website
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE Live Event Results 11.12.22: Ronda Rousey Battles Shotzi, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Peoria, Illinois, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the event below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunter by DQ. * The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium. * Dana Brooke def. Tamina.
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a women’s WarGames Advantage match for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that next Monday’s episode will see a member of Team Bianca battle a member of Team Damage CTRL for advantage in the match at Survivor Series. The...
TV Champion and Top Contender Crowned at NWA Hard Times 3
NWA Hard Times 3 is happening right now and a new Television champion was crowned during the kickoff show. Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to win the vacant title. Tyrus, the former champion, gave up the belt to get a shot at the Worlds Heavyweight title. Not only was the...
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: New Champion Tyrus to Appear, TV Title Match
– A brand-new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to appear. * NWA TV Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Mims. * Sanctioned Wrestling Match: Aron Stevens vs. JR Kratos. *...
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV
– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:. – XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:. – WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco...
AEW Countdown to Full Gear Scheduled to Air Friday on TNT
– TNT has scheduled the AEW Countdown to Full Gear for Friday at 11:00 pm EST following the live edition of AEW Rampage. Full Gear 2022 will air the following night live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Roxanne Perez On How Booker T’s School Helped Her Prepare For WWE
Roxanne Perez is a featured star on WWE NXT television, and she recently discussed how her time in Booker T’s school and promotion prepared her for that. Perez was a guest on El Brunch de WWE and talked about the intricacies of everything you have to stay cognizant of when you’re on camera, and noted that her time in Reality of Wrestling helped prepare her for that. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Series Premiere Of MLW Insider Is Online
MLW has debuted its new series MLW Insider, with the livestream now online. You can check out the video below, described as follows:. Alicia Atout breaks the news on a big international signing. The “Interview Queen” then talks with MLW CEO Court Bauer about the new season, 2023 plans and tackles fan questions on more inter-promotional crossovers, MLW action figures from Boss Fight Studios, Fusion on Thanksgiving and more.
WWE News: Note on Plans for Upcoming NXT Pre-Shows, Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade
– Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to feature more wrestling personalities for upcoming pre-shows for NXT premium live events. The next premium live event for NXT is Deadline, scheduled for December 10 in Orlando, Florida. – Fightful Select also reports that Johnny Gargano was pulled from a scheduled...
Change To Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw
According to WWE, a tag team match for this evening’s Raw will now take place as a singles event. The original announcement states:. Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.
Various News: AEW New Year’s Smash TV Tapings Set for Denver Area, Jesse Ventura Attends Super Toy Events Expo, Reby Hardy on Her Viral Gothic Daughter
– AEW has announced the company’s return to the Denver area for the AEW Dynamite and Rampage New Year’s Smash TV tapings. The tapings are scheduled for Wednesday, December 28 at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. – WKBN.com published an article on WWE Hall of Famer and...
Various News: Note on Ticket Pre-Sales for WrestleMania Weekend Shows, JCW Announces Tag Match for Series of Survival,
– PWInsiderWWE will start a ticket pre-sale tomorrow for various WrestleMania Weekend events, including the Friday, March 31 edition of SmackDown and the Monday, April 3 edition of Raw. The ticket pre-sale will also include the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver 2022.
Backstage Notes on Producers for Last Night’s Edition of WWE Raw
– Fightful Select has a report with the details on the assigned producers for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:. * Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali. * Molly Holly produced Mia Yim vs. Tamina. * Shawn Daivari produced Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable. * Jason Jordan...
Roxanne Perez Names Her WarGames Dream Team
WWE is featuring two WarGames match at Survivor Series, and NXT star Roxanne Perez has named who her dream team for such a match would be. Perez was a guest on El Brunch de WWE last week and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):. On who her...
